EDF Nine-Month Revenue Jumps; Expects Larger Full-Year Hit From Nuclear Output Drop

By Giulia Petroni

Electricite de France SA on Thursday said that revenue jumped in the first nine months of the year, but also that it expects a bigger hit to its core earnings for 2022 due to a sharp drop in nuclear output.

The French state-controlled power giant reported revenue of 101.53 billion euros ($101.76 billion) from EUR57.06 billion a year earlier, supported by a strong rise in prices on all wholesale markets and the resale of purchase obligations in France.

Nuclear output in France stood at 209.2 terawatt hours in the first nine months, 59TWh lower than in the previous-year period. The estimated impact of the decline on full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization has been reassessed at around EUR32 billion. EDF previously said it expected a hit of EUR29 billion.

This comes on top of more than EUR10 billion in losses that the company is expected to book after France's decision to cap retail electricity prices.

EDF, the world's largest owner of nuclear plants, has faced a rash of outages this year and has been forced to buy replacement power on the wholesale market at much higher prices. It has also been hit by industrial action at some of its nuclear plants recently as workers demanded higher wages. The impact of social movements in France is currently being assessed, the company said.

The French government, which currently owns roughly 84% of the utility, said in July that it would fully nationalize the company by acquiring the remaining 16% of shares at a cost of nearly $10 billion.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0315ET