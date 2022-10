By Giulia Petroni

Electricite de France SA on Wednesday said that Alexis Zajdenweber has been appointed as a director of the utility representing the French state.

Mr. Zajdenweber is commissioner for the French State participations, and succeeds Celine Fornaro, head of the finance division of the French State shareholdings agency, and who has been a director of EDF since June.

