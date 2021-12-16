Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF Shares Slump as Reactor Shutdowns to Drag Full-Year Earnings

12/16/2021 | 03:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Joshua Kirby

Shares in Electrice de France SA fell sharply in opening trade Thursday after the French energy major revised its full-year earnings expectations amid unplanned safety-related nuclear outages.

At 0815 GMT, shares were trading 8.2% lower at EUR10.90.

EDF has extended the shutdown of the two reactors at its Civaux nuclear plant to replace faulty parts, and has also turned off both those at its Chooz site, since they use the same technology, the company said late Wednesday. The outage will entail a loss of around 1 terawatt-hour of output to the end of the year, EDF said.

Based on current market prices, the company as such now sees 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in a range of 17.5 billion-18 billion euros ($19.8 billion-$20.3 billion). It had previously guided for Ebitda of more than EUR17.7 billion.

The mid-point of the new range is several points below current consensus, and could entail a more serious miss on earnings per share, analysts at Jefferies said in the wake of the news. The company didn't mention any impact on 2022 results, but there remains a risk that the shutdown continues into the new year, Jefferies added.

Write to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-21 0338ET

All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:38aEDF Shares Slump as Reactor Shutdowns to Drag Full-Year Earnings
DJ
03:37aEDF Tanks 9% on Shutdown of Nuclear Reactors in France Amid New Defects
MT
02:07aEDF Shuts Down Nuclear Reactors on Safety Concerns; Revises 2021 Target
DJ
12/15EDF to Extend Shutdown of Civaux Nuclear Power Plant in France Amid New Defects
MT
12/15France's EDF takes more nuclear reactors offline after faults found
RE
12/15France's EDF takes more nuclear reactors offline after faults found
RE
12/15UK Energy Suppliers to Undergo Financial Stress Tests From January -- Update
DJ
12/15UK Energy Suppliers to Undergo Financial Stress Tests From January
DJ
12/14High rates of methane spewing from U.S. Permian oilfield operations - report
RE
12/14EDF Renewables' Unit Signs Solar Power Supply Deal With OVH
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 73 508 M 82 976 M 82 976 M
Net income 2021 4 508 M 5 088 M 5 088 M
Net Debt 2021 48 967 M 55 274 M 55 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,39x
Yield 2021 4,70%
Capitalization 38 433 M 43 290 M 43 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,87 €
Average target price 15,09 €
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.95%43 290
NATIONAL GRID PLC22.43%50 645
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.86%41 937
SEMPRA0.22%40 776
ENGIE3.51%35 280
E.ON SE26.90%33 780