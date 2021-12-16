EDF Shares Slump as Reactor Shutdowns to Drag Full-Year Earnings

By Joshua Kirby



Shares in Electrice de France SA fell sharply in opening trade Thursday after the French energy major revised its full-year earnings expectations amid unplanned safety-related nuclear outages.

At 0815 GMT, shares were trading 8.2% lower at EUR10.90.

EDF has extended the shutdown of the two reactors at its Civaux nuclear plant to replace faulty parts, and has also turned off both those at its Chooz site, since they use the same technology, the company said late Wednesday. The outage will entail a loss of around 1 terawatt-hour of output to the end of the year, EDF said.

Based on current market prices, the company as such now sees 2021 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in a range of 17.5 billion-18 billion euros ($19.8 billion-$20.3 billion). It had previously guided for Ebitda of more than EUR17.7 billion.

The mid-point of the new range is several points below current consensus, and could entail a more serious miss on earnings per share, analysts at Jefferies said in the wake of the news. The company didn't mention any impact on 2022 results, but there remains a risk that the shutdown continues into the new year, Jefferies added.

