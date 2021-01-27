MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
EDF announces delay, price rise for UK nuclear plant

01/27/2021
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen for the EDF energy company on a building near the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain's Hinkley Point C nuclear plant will be delayed by six months to June 2026 and the cost will rise by another 500 million pounds ($687 million) France's EDF said on Wednesday citing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plant, originally expected to open in 2017, has witnessed repeated delays and cost rises, with the estimate now 22-23 billion pounds ($30.2-$31.60 billion).

EDF announced in November that it would review its work schedule and costs estimate in light of the pandemic.

"A detailed review of schedule and cost has been performed to estimate the impact of the pandemic so far. The start of electricity generation from (Hinkley's) Unit 1 is now expected in June 2026, compared to end-2025 as initially announced in 2016", EDF said.

"Despite being affected by the COVID-19 health crisis, Hinkley Point C has made significant progress in 2020 on site, in the design execution plans and on the manufacturing of equipment," the company said.

Shares in EDF were down 1.5% in early trade.

The 3.2 gigawatt nuclear power station in Somerset, southwest England, is being built by the British arm of EDF and China General Nuclear Power Corp.

It is the first nuclear plant to be built in Britain in decades.

In November, EDF also said it would begin decommissioning Britain's Hinkley Point B plant, which began operation in 1976, by July 2022.

($1 = 0.7280 pounds)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 70 692 M 85 926 M 85 926 M
Net income 2020 1 590 M 1 933 M 1 933 M
Net Debt 2020 45 123 M 54 847 M 54 847 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,3x
Yield 2020 1,91%
Capitalization 33 272 M 40 467 M 40 441 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 161 522
Free-Float 14,8%
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 14,45 €
Last Close Price 10,75 €
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 34,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-16.63%40 467
NEXTERA ENERGY10.47%166 972
ENEL S.P.A.1.50%103 834
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.73%86 553
ORSTED A/S-2.53%83 232
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.49%68 385
