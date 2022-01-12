EDF announces new delay and higher costs for Flamanville 3 reactor

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power
group EDF said on Wednesday that it had rescheduled the
Flamanville 3 project, with the fuel loading date of the reactor
pushed back to the second quarter of 2023 versus a previous date
of end 2022.
EDF also said it now estimated the total cost of the project
at 12.7 billion euros ($14.42 billion), an increase of 300
million euros compared to before.
"EDF has adjusted the schedule for the Flamanville 3
project, taking into account the state of progress of the
operations and the preparation for start-up in an industrial
context made more difficult by the pandemic", said EDF.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
(Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)