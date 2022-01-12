EDF announces new delay and higher costs for Flamanville 3 reactor

PARIS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power
group EDF said it had rescheduled its Flamanville 3
project, in western France, with the fuel loading date of the
reactor pushed back to the second quarter of 2023, and also
announced higher costs for it.
EDF now estimated the total cost of the project at 12.7
billion euros ($14.42 billion), an increase of 300 million euros
compared to before, while the Flamanville fuel loading date was
behind an earlier schedule set at end-2022.
The Flamanville 3 EPR reactor is more than a decade behind
schedule and its expected cost has tripled compared to the
initial 2007 first estimate.
EDF shares briefly dipped 0.1 percent before recovering to
stand 0.8 percent higher in early session trading.
"EDF has adjusted the schedule for the Flamanville 3
project, taking into account the state of progress of the
operations and the preparation for start-up in an industrial
context made more difficult by the pandemic", said EDF.
The group also said the reparation works of the penetration
welds on the reactor building had been successfully completed
and deemed compliant by French nuclear regulator ASN.
On Monday, EDF said it had shut down the 1.3 gigawatt (GW)
Flamanville 2 reactor on Friday after a fault was found near the
main transformer.
($1 = 0.8806 euros)
