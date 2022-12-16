Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
12.00 EUR    0.00%
12:38pEDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed
DJ
12:16pEDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12:07pUpdate on the Flamanville EPR
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor

12/16/2022 | 12:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and EDF (Electricite de France) logo

PARIS (Reuters) - EDF's new nuclear reactor in Flamanville will be delayed by at least six more months and costs will increase by another 500 million euros ($531 million), the company said on Friday.

The new delay is the latest blow to the group's efforts to show it can keep to its schedules and step up the output of its fleet.

The Flamanville EPR reactor, which is already a decade behind schedule and has been dogged by repeated cost overruns, is now expected to start operations in the first quarter of 2024 and cost 13.2 billion euros, EDF said.

It blamed the move on the need for further works that were proving more complicated than expected following repairs on welds.

The group in January had forecast construction costs of 12.7 billion euros and said the reactor would start loading fuel - one of the final stages before the start up of a plant - in the second quarter of 2023.

EDF will also comply with a request by France's nuclear watchdog to replace the reactor's vessel closure head by the end of 2024, which would entail a first mandatory stoppage only some months after its start, the director of the project, Alain Morvan, told journalists on a call.

Morvan said that the Flamanville EPR reactor would only be connected to the national network three months after the loading of fuel.

"The first electrons produced will be delayed by around six months," he said.

The works causing the latest delay and higher costs are linked to 150 thermal treatments needed for some welds so they are resistant enough when the reactor produces power.

Those works, which follow repairs on some faulty welds, were interrupted last summer and will start again in early 2023.

When the Flamanville reactor project was first announced in 2004, it was estimated it would cost 3 billion euros and would start operations in 2012.

EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised, has faced a record number of outages at its existing 56 reactors due partly to corrosion problems which first emerged a year ago. As a result, France's nuclear output has hit a 30-year low this year.

The group said on Thursday its Penly 1 reactor would come back online more than a month later than expected. It also delayed the restart of its Flamanville 1 reactor, initially expected for Dec. 25, by almost two months due to the need to replace some steam generators, according to a spokesperson.

($1 = 0.9416 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet, writing by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Tassilo Hummel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:38pEDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed
DJ
12:16pEDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12:07pUpdate on the Flamanville EPR
GL
12:06pEDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12:06pEdf cites work resulting from weld repairs as reason for new del…
RE
12:06pEdf: fuel loading date for flamanville epr reactor is postponed…
RE
12:06pEdf: estimated cost for flamanville epr now seen at 13.2 bln eur…
RE
12:06pEdf: we will still comply with nuclear safety regulator's reques…
RE
09:24aFactbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
RE
12/15EDF's nuclear reactors will struggle to reach 400 TWH annual output levels again
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 95 735 M 95 735 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 467 M -14 467 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 791 M 61 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 680 M 47 680 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 680
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%105 611
SEMPRA ENERGY23.79%50 894
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.71%45 646
ENGIE7.48%36 040
RWE AG17.86%30 279