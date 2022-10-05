Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-05 am EDT
11.93 EUR   -0.25%
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros
GL
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros
GL
12:48pItaly's Edison seen in play as parent EDF nationalised
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros

10/05/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros

EDF (BBB CW neg S&P / Baa1 neg Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) has successfully launched on 5 October 2022 a senior bond issue in 3 tranches for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros:

  • €750 million Bond, with a long 4-year maturity and a 3.875% fixed coupon;
  • €1 billion Bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 4.375% fixed coupon;
  • €1.25 billion Green Bond, with a 12-year maturity and a 4.75% fixed coupon.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Green Bond will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, electricity distribution investments as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework published in July 2022 (1).

Settlement and delivery will take place on 12 October 2022, the date on which the Bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.
        

(1) The Framework and the independent review by Cicero are available in the Sustainable Finance section of the Company's website

Attachment


All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tra..
GL
12:58pEDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tra..
GL
12:48pItaly's Edison seen in play as parent EDF nationalised
RE
12:29pEDF Says Alexis Zajdenweber Appointed as Director Representing the French State
DJ
12:01pAppointment to the EDF Board of Directors
GL
09:47aEDF, Engie, TotalEnergies Sign Charter to Aid Companies in Energy Contract Renewals
MT
08:40aFactbox-Government measures to ease inflation pain
RE
04:06aFrench Finance Minister: we have total confidence in new board o..
RE
03:59aFrance sees EU power price clawback generating up to 7 bln euros
RE
02:49aFrench gas storage facilities 99% full ahead of winter - regulator
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 86 828 M 86 534 M 86 534 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 820 M -10 820 M
Net Debt 2022 69 222 M 68 987 M 68 987 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 661 M 44 510 M 44 510 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,96 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.04%44 510
SEMPRA ENERGY19.16%99 089
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY96.97%79 274
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.12%38 991
ACWA POWER COMPANY97.14%32 755
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-13.22%29 837