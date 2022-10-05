EDF announces the success of its senior multi-tranche bond issue, including a green tranche, for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros

EDF (BBB CW neg S&P / Baa1 neg Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) has successfully launched on 5 October 2022 a senior bond issue in 3 tranches for a nominal amount of 3 billion euros:

€750 million Bond, with a long 4-year maturity and a 3.875% fixed coupon;

€1 billion Bond, with a 7-year maturity and a 4.375% fixed coupon;

€1.25 billion Green Bond, with a 12-year maturity and a 4.75% fixed coupon.





An amount equal to the net proceeds of the Green Bond will be used to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, electricity distribution investments as defined in EDF's Green Financing Framework published in July 2022 (1).

Settlement and delivery will take place on 12 October 2022, the date on which the Bonds will be admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The expected rating for the Bonds is BBB / Baa1 / BBB+ (S&P / Moody's / Fitch).

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.



(1) The Framework and the independent review by Cicero are available in the Sustainable Finance section of the Company's website

