EDF capital increase to take place in coming weeks, CEO says

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EDF expects a planned state
capital increase to occur in the coming weeks, the head of the
French state-controlled utility said on Tuesday.
Last week, the government said it would inject around 2.1
billion euros ($2.4 billion) into EDF to ease the financial pain
inflicted by nuclear reactors going offline, of which 12 are
currently halted, and the government making the firm supply
power below market prices.
"We need considerable investments which are above our
margins, thus our debt deepens and sometimes there's a need to
rebalance debt and funds," EDF's Chairman and CEO Jean-Bernard
Levy told France Info radio, referring to the planned capital
increase, which he said "will take place in coming weeks".
Levy also said the company would not exclude inviting
foreign sovereign funds into its investment programmes.
"There are people with a lot of savings, for example
sovereign funds ... and if people say they want to put their
money into a long-term investment with good visibility on
profitability, why not welcome them in," he said.
Separately, rating agency Moody's downgraded on Monday EDF's
long-term issuer rating and senior unsecured ratings to "Baa1"
from "A3", with "negative" outlook, citing EDF's more volatile
risk profile and "unstable and unpredictable nuclear output".
It also said EDF's earnings were being increasingly exposed
to volatile wholesale electricity prices and "detrimental
political intervention to protect end-customers in a context of
elevated power prices".
EDF's shares were down 1.6% by 0815 GMT, in a largely weaker
market over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine as
President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two
breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine "to keep the peace" after
recognising them as independent.
Levy added that EDF expects to continue operating its
business as planned in Russia, as the country accounts for a
relatively small amount of its overall business.
($1 = 0.8844 euros)
(Reporting by Piotr Lipinski;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)