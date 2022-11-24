Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-24 am EST
12.00 EUR   +0.04%
03:44pEDF could lose 5 billion euros from France's windfall tax -Les Echos
RE
11:06aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
04:45aRenault Strikes Long-term Renewable Energy Partnerships To Accelerate French Decarbonization Goals
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF could lose 5 billion euros from France's windfall tax -Les Echos

11/24/2022 | 03:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Tricastin nuclear power plant site in Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux

PARIS (Reuters) - A planned French windfall tax on energy companies' profits during Europe's current energy crisis would likely cost debt-laden nuclear giant EDF around 5 billion euros ($5.20 billion) next year, newspaper Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The levy, which is part of the 2023 fiscal bill parliament is currently deliberating, would make EDF by far the biggest contributor to the scheme, Les Echos said.

EDF, the operator of France's nuclear plants and many renewables sites, declined to comment.

The French government intends to trigger the levy at 100 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) for nuclear and renewable energy production.

The move, aimed at capping profits from high power prices to fund aid for households and businesses struggling with inflation, comes as part of a wider European Union policy agreed this year.

But whereas the EU price limit consensus was set at 180 euros/MWh, Paris is planning to almost halve the bar that determines what market prices are unjustified.

The move will further strain EDF finances, which after various profit warnings this year linked to problems at its nuclear reactors, is in the process of being fully nationalised.

The French markets authority AMF on Wednesday cleared the state's takeover offer for EDF, about two weeks later than initially expected in a deal that will cost the government around 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion).

EDF on Nov. 3 last lowered its nuclear output target for 2022 blaming the impact of worker strikes on its reactor maintenance schedule and extended maintenance outages of four reactors affected by corrosion.

($1 = 0.9613 euro)

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
03:44pEDF could lose 5 billion euros from France's windfall tax -Les Echos
RE
11:06aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
04:45aRenault Strikes Long-term Renewable Energy Partnerships To Accelerate French Decarboniz..
MT
02:46aRenault Enters Green Energy Deals With Voltalia, Engie, EDF to Decarbonize French Plant..
MT
11/23EDF Renewables Brings 480-MW Offshore Wind Project Online
MT
11/23EDF Amends Exchange Ratio Of $3 Billion Convertible Notes Due 2024 Amid France's Nation..
MT
11/23France's EDF Makes CEO/Chair Appointment Official
MT
11/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks Pare Losses Late as Broader Wednesday Markets..
MT
11/23Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Sinking Wednesday
MT
11/23Luc Remont Appointed CEO of EDF
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 93 653 M 93 653 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 153 M -14 153 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 60 448 M 60 448 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 46 643 M 46 643 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.45%46 450
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY185.61%114 779
SEMPRA ENERGY23.22%51 236
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.62%45 559
ENGIE10.57%36 134
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-12.56%29 443