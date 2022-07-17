EDF employee shareholders poised to sue France over nationalisation plan - statement

"Today the state needs to explain itself for the management as ultra-majority stakeholder of the company," the association "Energie en actions" said in a statement.

The association holds that the government's decision goes against the interest of the company and the minority shareholders, the statement added.

The French government, which already has 84% of EDF, announced earlier this month it would nationalise the company, which would give it more control over a revamp of the debt-laden group while contending with a European energy crisis.

The government will announce details of its plan to fully nationalise the EDF, which runs the nation's nuclear power plants, by July 19.

