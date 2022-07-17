Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-12 am EDT
10.23 EUR   +5.96%
05:39pEDF employee shareholders poised to sue France over nationalisation plan - statement
RE
07/15UAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris
RE
07/15Low likelihood of high temperatures impacting British nuclear plants - EDF
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF employee shareholders poised to sue France over nationalisation plan - statement

07/17/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The EDF logo at the company's headquarters in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - An association of EDF employee shareholders announced on Sunday their plan to sue the French state regarding its nationalisation of the power giant.

"Today the state needs to explain itself for the management as ultra-majority stakeholder of the company," the association "Energie en actions" said in a statement.

The association holds that the government's decision goes against the interest of the company and the minority shareholders, the statement added.

The French government, which already has 84% of EDF, announced earlier this month it would nationalise the company, which would give it more control over a revamp of the debt-laden group while contending with a European energy crisis.

The government will announce details of its plan to fully nationalise the EDF, which runs the nation's nuclear power plants, by July 19.

(Reporting by Layli Foroudi; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:39pEDF employee shareholders poised to sue France over nationalisation plan - statement
RE
07/15UAE, France to agree diesel deal as UAE leader heads to Paris
RE
07/15Low likelihood of high temperatures impacting British nuclear plants - EDF
RE
07/14Why are conglomerates underperforming?
07/13France To Detail EDF Nationalization Plan By Mid-July
MT
07/13France should not have major energy problems this winter -EDF executive
RE
07/13EDF Suspends Euronext Paris Trading Amid Proposed Nationalization
MT
07/13EDF shares suspended - Finance ministry source
RE
07/13French power group EDF requests its shares be suspended
RE
07/13Press release
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 274 M 85 039 M 85 039 M
Net income 2022 -8 322 M -8 397 M -8 397 M
Net Debt 2022 60 269 M 60 816 M 60 816 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,24x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 38 198 M 38 545 M 38 545 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 10,23 €
Average target price 10,73 €
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE3.53%38 545
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.31%47 893
SEMPRA ENERGY14.33%47 535
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-9.58%30 230
ACWA POWER COMPANY77.14%28 970