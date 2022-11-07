Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-07 am EST
11.94 EUR   +0.08%
12:39pEDF discovers radioactive leak at EDF Civaux 1 reactor, says no safety risk
RE
06:46aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
06:14aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Drop as Warm Weather Offsets Concerns About Nuclear Generation, ANZ Bank Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF finds radioactive leak at EDF Civaux 1 reactor, says no safety risk

11/07/2022 | 01:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French utility EDF discovered a radioactive leak last Wednesday in the primary cooling circuit of its Civaux nuclear plant in south-west France, the company said, adding there was no safety risk and no radioactivity was measured outside the plant. The leak could delay the reactor's planned Jan. 8 restart, an industry source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

EDF said in a statement on Thursday last week that the leak happened during a hydraulics test aimed at verifying the sealing and resistance of piping, welding and valves of the reactor's primary circuit.

"As the pressure reached 190 bar and the temperature 95 degrees Celsius, steam has escaped into the reactor building and simultaneous depressurisation of the primary circuit was registered," EDF said.

The company said no staff had been in proximity of the leak while it happened, that the incident had caused no injury or contamination of people and that no radiological activity had been registered outside the plant.

"A leak on the circuit has been confirmed. The water was caught in dedicated recipients and is confined within the reactor building," EDF said, adding that there had been no impact on plant safety.

Nuclear regulator ASN was not immediately available for comment.

The Civaux 1 1500 megawatt reactor has been shut since August 2021 for scheduled 10-year maintenance. Work on the plant had already been delayed by a week and EDF now faces "a potential major further delay", the industry source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Civaux 1 is among a series of reactors that EDF hopes to restart early enough to be able to produce enough power this winter.

Although Civaux is one of several reactors affected by corrosion problems, the incident on Wednesday was not linked to that problem or to the works to fix it, the industry source said.

On Thursday, EDF had to lower its 2022 nuclear output forecast again to 275-285 terawatt-hour due to the impact of strikes on reactor maintenance and due to an extension of four reactor outages for repairs linked to corrosion problems. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:39pEDF discovers radioactive leak at EDF Civaux 1 reactor, says no safety risk
RE
06:46aFactbox-Strikes, protests in Europe over cost of living and pay
RE
06:14aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Drop as Warm Weather Offsets Concerns About Nuclear Generat..
MT
04:22aEDF's US Funds Shareholders Urge French Government to Boost Nationalization Scheme Bid
MT
03:52aUS Funds Demand Higher Price for EDF Buyout, FT Reports
DJ
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11/04Utilities Up, but Lag Market, After Jobs Report - Utilities Roundup
DJ
11/04EDF Signs Binding Agreement to Acquire GE Steam Power's Nuclear Activities
DJ
11/04Electricite De France : GE and EDF sign a binding agreement related to EDF's acquisition o..
PU
11/04EDF's lower output forecast may threaten France's winter power supply
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 89 225 M 89 225 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -13 484 M -13 484 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 57 589 M 57 589 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 568 M 44 559 M 44 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,93 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.79%44 179
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY195.45%112 636
SEMPRA ENERGY17.05%48 668
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.72%39 996
ACWA POWER COMPANY100.00%33 464
ENGIE4.03%32 508