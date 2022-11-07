EDF finds radioactive leak at EDF Civaux 1 reactor, says no safety risk

PARIS, Nov 7 (Reuters) - French utility EDF discovered a
radioactive leak last Wednesday in the primary cooling circuit
of its Civaux nuclear plant in south-west France, the company
said, adding there was no safety risk and no radioactivity was
measured outside the plant.
The leak could delay the reactor's planned Jan. 8 restart, an
industry source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Monday.
EDF said in a statement on Thursday last week that the leak
happened during a hydraulics test aimed at verifying the sealing
and resistance of piping, welding and valves of the reactor's
primary circuit.
"As the pressure reached 190 bar and the temperature 95
degrees Celsius, steam has escaped into the reactor building and
simultaneous depressurisation of the primary circuit was
registered," EDF said.
The company said no staff had been in proximity of the leak
while it happened, that the incident had caused no injury or
contamination of people and that no radiological activity had
been registered outside the plant.
"A leak on the circuit has been confirmed. The water was
caught in dedicated recipients and is confined within the
reactor building," EDF said, adding that there had been no
impact on plant safety.
Nuclear regulator ASN was not immediately available for
comment.
The Civaux 1 1500 megawatt reactor has been shut since
August 2021 for scheduled 10-year maintenance. Work on the plant
had already been delayed by a week and EDF now faces "a
potential major further delay", the industry source familiar
with the situation told Reuters.
Civaux 1 is among a series of reactors that EDF hopes to
restart early enough to be able to produce enough power this
winter.
Although Civaux is one of several reactors affected by
corrosion problems, the incident on Wednesday was not linked to
that problem or to the works to fix it, the industry source
said.
On Thursday, EDF had to lower its 2022 nuclear output
forecast again to 275-285 terawatt-hour due to the impact of
strikes on reactor maintenance and due to an extension of four
reactor outages for repairs linked to corrosion problems.
(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by GV De Clercq; Editing
by Jan Harvey and Jane Merriman)