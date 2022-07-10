Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-07-08 am EDT
9.560 EUR   +5.64%
07:09aEDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills - government
RE
07/08Goldman Sachs, SocGen Reportedly Advising French Government on EDF Transaction
MT
07/08Goldman and SocGen advising French government on EDF deal - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills - government

07/10/2022 | 07:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the EDF gas-fired power plant in Bouchain

PARIS (Reuters) - The planned nationalisation of French power utility EDF will not result in an increase in the electricity bills of French households, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Sunday.

"The nationalisation of EDF will have no impact on the cost of electricity for the French people," Veran told LCI television.

EDF and the French government are seeking a new boss to overhaul the power utility and build more nuclear reactors, they said on Thursday, a day after France announced it would fully nationalise the debt-laden company.

EDF, in which the state already has an 84% stake, is one of Europe's biggest utilities and is central to France's nuclear strategy, which the government is banking on to blunt the impact of soaring energy prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
07:09aEDF nationalisation will not raise French household power bills - government
RE
07/08Goldman Sachs, SocGen Reportedly Advising French Government on EDF Transaction
MT
07/08Goldman and SocGen advising French government on EDF deal - sources
RE
07/08Rolls Royce, EDF among winners of UK greenhouse gas removal tech funding
RE
07/08France Considers 'Efficient' Tender Offer to Swiftly Nationalize EDF
MT
07/08French utility giant EDF's history
RE
07/08Britain delays planning decision on EDF's Sizewell C nuclear project
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/07UK Government Delays Final Planning Approval For $24 Billion Nuclear Plant
MT
07/07FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : EDF nationalisation timetable is one of several months
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82 868 M 84 344 M 84 344 M
Net income 2022 -7 043 M -7 168 M -7 168 M
Net Debt 2022 60 269 M 61 342 M 61 342 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,33x
Yield 2022 0,22%
Capitalization 35 714 M 36 350 M 36 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,5%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,56 €
Average target price 10,43 €
Spread / Average Target 9,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.21%36 350
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.77%46 930
SEMPRA ENERGY11.64%46 288
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-8.33%37 035
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.89%31 184
ACWA POWER COMPANY75.71%28 748