  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-03-03 am EST
11.85 EUR   -0.04%
11:57aEDF nuclear plant staff on strike over pension reform - union
RE
06:36aCommerzbank on Overnight News
MT
06:36aCommerzbank on Overnigth News
MT
EDF nuclear plant staff on strike over pension reform - union

03/03/2023 | 11:57am EST
Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power plant seen in Saint-Laurent-Nouan

PARIS (Reuters) - Workers at French utility EDF's nuclear plants are going on a rolling strike from this afternoon over planned pension reform, which is is expected to lead to lower power output, the FNME-CGT union said on Twitter.

The decision was linked to the start of a debate in the French Senate over pension reform and the possible termination of preferential pension regimes for certain categories of workers, they said.

At 1700 CET, a relatively low 1.1 gigawatt of capacity - the equivalent of about one nuclear reactor - was offline.

President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to go ahead with the reform, which aims to raise the country's minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, despite nationwide demonstrations and strikes.

The EDF workers' rolling strike is starting well ahead of a a planned strike on March 7, a day on which unions have said the nation would be brought to a standstill in protest against the planned reforms.

The French government's pension reform plan moved to the conservative-controlled Senate this week after a tense debate in the National Assembly ended without a vote.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by GV De Clercq)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 90 373 M 95 835 M 95 835 M
Net income 2023 1 353 M 1 435 M 1 435 M
Net Debt 2023 65 683 M 69 654 M 69 654 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 46 078 M 48 863 M 48 863 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,86 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,22%
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.21%48 863
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY1.75%106 824
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.79%46 773
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.92%45 074
ENGIE2.81%35 333
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-2.29%29 861