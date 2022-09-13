EDF reports 37.6% drop in French nuclear output in August

EDF said on its website that total nuclear generation in France since the start of the year was 191 TWh, down 20.2% compared with January-August 2021.

That puts July 2022 production at 18.8 TWh. EDF does not usually provide a nuclear production update in August for the month prior.

The French utility said its August nuclear power output in Britain was up 6.5% year-on-year at 3.3 TWh, up from 3.1 TWh in August 2021. Total generation in Britain since the start of the year was at 30 TWh, up 10.7% from January-August 2021.

