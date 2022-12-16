Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
12.00 EUR    0.00%
12:38pEDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed
DJ
12:16pEDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12:07pUpdate on the Flamanville EPR
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed

12/16/2022 | 12:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


Electricite de France SA said Friday that the schedule for the Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor project in northern France has been further delayed and that its estimated cost has increased.

The French state-controlled utility said nuclear fuel loading is now scheduled for the first quarter of 2024 from the second trimester of 2023. The estimated cost of completion has risen to 13.2 billion euros ($14.04 billion) from EUR12.7 billion.

The revised scheduled is mainly due to additional studies needed to establish a new process for the stress-relieving heat treatment of some welds that have been upgraded in the last two years, EDF said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-16-22 1237ET

All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12:38pEDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed
DJ
12:16pEDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12:07pUpdate on the Flamanville EPR
GL
12:06pEDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12:06pEdf cites work resulting from weld repairs as reason for new del…
RE
12:06pEdf: fuel loading date for flamanville epr reactor is postponed…
RE
12:06pEdf: estimated cost for flamanville epr now seen at 13.2 bln eur…
RE
12:06pEdf: we will still comply with nuclear safety regulator's reques…
RE
09:24aFactbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
RE
12/15EDF's nuclear reactors will struggle to reach 400 TWH annual output levels again
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 95 735 M 95 735 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 467 M -14 467 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 791 M 61 791 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 680 M 47 680 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 680
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%105 611
SEMPRA ENERGY23.79%50 894
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.71%45 646
ENGIE7.48%36 040
RWE AG17.86%30 279