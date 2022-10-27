Advanced search
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:11 2022-10-27 am EDT
11.94 EUR   -0.08%
09:01aEDF's Nuclear Repairs to End by New Year
DJ
06:57aEDF Expects Repair Works on Four Nuclear Reactors to Complete by 2022-End
MT
05:01aEDF, set for full-state control, warns again of big losses
RE
EDF's Nuclear Repairs to End by New Year

10/27/2022 | 09:01am EDT
By Alice Doré and Joshua Kirby


Repair work at France's nuclear reactors should be over by the end of the year, an executive at Electricite de France SA said Thursday, boosting the country's energy landscape as a winter of tight supply looms.

Work to fix corrosion at one reactor should be finished in November, and at two other sites by the end of the year, said Cedric Lewandowski, speaking to the French upper legislative house, the Senate.

Six of 10 projects to fix corrosion have already been completed, said Mr. Lewandowski, EDF's executive director in charge of nuclear sites.

The energy giant is as such in a position to meet production targets for the winter set by network operator RTE, Mr. Lewandowski told legislators.

EDF has suffered repeated problems at its nuclear reactors this year, and has been obliged to slash output guidance. Corrosion on cooling pipes has forced shutdowns at reactors, adding to regular maintenance work. Recent labor strikes exacerbated the issue, delaying maintenance work until an agreement was reached between workers and management at EDF last week.


Write to Alice Doré at adore@agefi.fr and to Joshua Kirby at joshua.kirby@wsj.com; @joshualeokirby


This story was translated in whole or in part from a French-language version initially published by L'Agefi-Dow Jones.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 0900ET

Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Financials
Sales 2022 93 239 M 93 868 M 93 868 M
Net income 2022 -12 234 M -12 317 M -12 317 M
Net Debt 2022 59 842 M 60 246 M 60 246 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 624 M 44 925 M 44 925 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 11,95 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.94%44 925
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY105.30%82 951
SEMPRA ENERGY11.53%46 370
NATIONAL GRID PLC-12.42%39 425
ACWA POWER COMPANY114.76%35 091
ENGIE-0.18%31 679