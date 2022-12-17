Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
12.00 EUR    0.00%
12/16EDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed
DJ
12/16EDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12/16Update on the Flamanville EPR
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF says some maintenance work may take 30 days longer

12/17/2022 | 07:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and EDF (Electricite de France) logo

PARIS (Reuters) - Half of French nuclear group EDF's planned outages in some reactors for maintenance work may take 30 days longer in the next two years, the state-controlled group said on Saturday as it struggles to raise production from record lows this year.

EDF has taken a record number of France's 56 nuclear reactors offline this year while it conducts inspections and repairs for what is known as stress corrosion affecting the welding connecting pipes in some reactors.

"Taking into account key learnings from controls and repairs undertaken in 2022 on reactors with a 900 MW installed capacity and linked to stress corrosion cracking, EDF considers that, in 2023 and 2024, one planned outage out of two for partial maintenance or ten-year maintenance for this type of reactors may be extended by an average of 30 days," it said in a statement.

Maintenance outages have pushed power output to a 30-year low this year, forcing France to rely on imports to meet demand just as Europe struggles to cope with cuts in Russian natural gas supplies used for generating electricity.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.21.50%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.34% 295.1119 Real-time Quote.68.28%
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
12/16EDF's Flamanville 3 Nuclear Power Project Further Delayed
DJ
12/16EDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12/16Update on the Flamanville EPR
GL
12/16EDF announces new delay for Flamanville EPR reactor
RE
12/16Edf cites work resulting from weld repairs as reason for new del…
RE
12/16Edf: fuel loading date for flamanville epr reactor is postponed…
RE
12/16Edf: estimated cost for flamanville epr now seen at 13.2 bln eur…
RE
12/16Edf: we will still comply with nuclear safety regulator's reques…
RE
12/16Factbox-How governments are trying to ease impact of inflation
RE
12/15EDF's nuclear reactors will struggle to reach 400 TWH annual output levels again
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 95 441 M 95 441 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 423 M -14 423 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 601 M 61 601 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 534 M 47 534 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 534
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%105 605
SEMPRA ENERGY22.40%49 451
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.04%44 295
ENGIE6.75%35 682
RWE AG16.15%29 749