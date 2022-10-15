Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Electricité de France
  News
  Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-10-14 am EDT
11.92 EUR   +0.04%
10:40aEDF says strike hits a third of French nuclear plants, delaying maintenance work
RE
10/14EDF Warns of Power Cuts as Reactor Workers Strike
DJ
10/14Strikes disrupt power output at French nuclear plants - union
RE
EDF says strike hits a third of French nuclear plants, delaying maintenance work

10/15/2022 | 10:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Steam rises from cooling towers of the Electricite de France (EDF) nuclear power station in Belleville-sur-Loire

PARIS (Reuters) - Strike action over wage demands was hitting a third of EDF's 18 French nuclear plants as of Friday night, a spokesperson for the utility said, further delaying the maintenance of its reactors.

"Six sites (were) affected by strikes as of last night," the spokesperson said on Saturday.

This led to the postponement of the restart date of five reactors currently under maintenance by "one to several days", the spokesperson for EDF added.

Nuclear power represented more than two thirds of France's total electricity production in 2021, according to data from grid operator RTE.

The country will be short of between 5 and 15 gigawatts (GW) of power at peak demand this winter depending on the temperature and will need to mainly rely on imports, according to forecast models developed by EDF's works council CSE.

France will have to buy electricity on the market this winter or produce it from gas, and there is no guarantee that neighbouring countries will be in a position to sell their electricity, CSE representative Philippe Page le Merour has said, given the energy crisis in Europe.

A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Friday that maintenance work at nine nuclear reactors split between five sites had been delayed due to a strike over wages.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
