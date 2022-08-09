Log in
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
2022-08-09
11.90 EUR   -0.08%
EDF to Claim Billions From France Over Energy-Price Caps -- Update

08/09/2022 | 01:06pm EDT
By Cecilia Butini

Electricite de France SA said Tuesday that it has filed a legal claim with France's administrative supreme court against the government's decision to sell electricity at a regulated price, and that it expects to be compensated for billions of euros.

The French utility company--which is the object of a takeover offer by the country's government itself--said it will seek to be compensated for an estimated 8.34 billion euros ($8.50 billion). It said it incurred losses as a result of governmental measures aimed at curbing rising electricity costs.

In January, the French government had said it would allocate 20 terawatt-hours of electricity to be sold at a regulated price, and EDF said it would consider any measure to protect its interest.

The company has previously warned of an earnings hit stemming from the government's decisions.

France said it planned to nationalize the utility as it seeks to move away from fossil fuels amid the energy crisis, and tendered an offer for EUR12 per EDF share it didn't already own.


