EDF to review new nuclear repair strategy on Friday, source says

*
EDF to present nuclear repair plan internally Friday
*
Safety chief says new corrosion issues are serious
PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French energy utility EDF
plans to present its revised strategy for nuclear
inspection and repair to staff on Friday, after safety
authorities ordered extra checks to take account of a corrosion
issue made public this week, a company source said.
An EDF spokesperson did not comment when asked about the
internal presentation, but said the strategy should be
communicated publicly "in the coming days".
The company, which owns and operates France's 56 nuclear
reactors, is under pressure from safety watchdog ASN, which said
on Tuesday it had detected a new corrosion crack on the Penly 1
reactor in Normandy.
EDF spent much of last year fixing issues on multiple
reactors as outages and maintenance reduced nuclear production
to a 30-year low.
At a Senate Economic Affairs Commission hearing on nuclear
safety on Wednesday, ASN President Bernard Doroszczuk was
sharply critical of EDF's procedures that he said had led to
defective welding at Penly.
Doroszczuk said the issue is not a design flaw, meaning it
does not necessarily affect all reactors of the same model, but
it was still essential to rule out further problems.
"We have asked EDF to quickly identify all similar cases
that may exist on other reactors so as to be able to inspect
these repair welds," Doroszczuk told the senate commission.
EDF had no immediate comment when asked about the welding.
Rather than force EDF to revise its entire fleet repair
strategy, the ASN instead requested adding welding repair
inspection as an additional requirement.
"This information raises new questions about the safety of
six other reactors of the same P4 model that have yet to be
inspected, let alone all other reactors that have been deemed
less of an inspection priority but which may have had similar
pipe weld repairs," Yves Marignac, energy consultant and nuclear
critic at the Negawatt Institute think tank, said in a tweet.
EDF has said it still hopes to complete Penly 1 repairs in
time to restart the reactor in early May.
The latest news of technical issues at EDF's reactors
coincides with a France-UK summit on Friday when the two
countries are expected to announce a new nuclear energy
partnership.
(Reporting by America Hernandez, Benjamin Mallet and Forrest
Crellin; Editing by GV De Clercq and Barbara Lewis)