  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:13 2023-03-09 am EST
11.85 EUR    0.00%
01:09pEDF to review new nuclear repair strategy on Friday, source says
RE
07:40aSunak and Macron to discuss migration and Ukraine as they reset ties
RE
05:58aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Fall Amid Power Issues in France, ANZ Bank Says
MT
EDF to review new nuclear repair strategy on Friday, source says

03/09/2023 | 01:09pm EST
EDF to present nuclear repair plan internally Friday

Safety chief says new corrosion issues are serious

PARIS, March 9 (Reuters) - French energy utility EDF plans to present its revised strategy for nuclear inspection and repair to staff on Friday, after safety authorities ordered extra checks to take account of a corrosion issue made public this week, a company source said.

An EDF spokesperson did not comment when asked about the internal presentation, but said the strategy should be communicated publicly "in the coming days".

The company, which owns and operates France's 56 nuclear reactors, is under pressure from safety watchdog ASN, which said on Tuesday it had detected a new corrosion crack on the Penly 1 reactor in Normandy.

EDF spent much of last year fixing issues on multiple reactors as outages and maintenance reduced nuclear production to a 30-year low.

At a Senate Economic Affairs Commission hearing on nuclear safety on Wednesday, ASN President Bernard Doroszczuk was sharply critical of EDF's procedures that he said had led to defective welding at Penly.

Doroszczuk said the issue is not a design flaw, meaning it does not necessarily affect all reactors of the same model, but it was still essential to rule out further problems.

"We have asked EDF to quickly identify all similar cases that may exist on other reactors so as to be able to inspect these repair welds," Doroszczuk told the senate commission.

EDF had no immediate comment when asked about the welding.

Rather than force EDF to revise its entire fleet repair strategy, the ASN instead requested adding welding repair inspection as an additional requirement.

"This information raises new questions about the safety of six other reactors of the same P4 model that have yet to be inspected, let alone all other reactors that have been deemed less of an inspection priority but which may have had similar pipe weld repairs," Yves Marignac, energy consultant and nuclear critic at the Negawatt Institute think tank, said in a tweet.

EDF has said it still hopes to complete Penly 1 repairs in time to restart the reactor in early May.

The latest news of technical issues at EDF's reactors coincides with a France-UK summit on Friday when the two countries are expected to announce a new nuclear energy partnership. (Reporting by America Hernandez, Benjamin Mallet and Forrest Crellin; Editing by GV De Clercq and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 90 373 M 95 481 M 95 481 M
Net income 2023 1 353 M 1 429 M 1 429 M
Net Debt 2023 65 683 M 69 396 M 69 396 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,7x
Yield 2023 2,07%
Capitalization 46 059 M 48 662 M 48 662 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,85 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.25%48 662
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.00%105 608
SEMPRA ENERGY-3.83%46 751
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.67%45 471
ENGIE5.57%36 149
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-4.44%29 442