Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
11.92 EUR    0.00%
01:55pEDF to start negotiations to end French nuclear plant strikes
RE
12:14pEDF's St. Laurent 1 reactor returns to network after shutdown
RE
11:58aEDF's St. Laurent 1 reactor disconnected following turbine shutdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF to start negotiations to end French nuclear plant strikes

10/17/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS (Reuters) - French electrical operator EDF will start negotiations on Tuesday to end strikes at 10 French nuclear power plants, a company spokesperson said on Monday.

EDF said the power unions blocking work at the plants have until Tuesday to sign an agreement on general wage increases for their sector.

It did not give any details on the agreement but said company-level discussions - which can offer additional wage increases - on ending the strike will begin whether the agreement is signed or not.

The strike, which is now affecting one-third of French nuclear plants, started last month as part of wider union movement to seek higher wages and has reduced French electricity production.

France usually produces about 70% of its electrical output with nuclear energy.

"Maintenance operations are continuing on the reactors that are currently shutdown despite the local social movements," the spokesperson added.

However, the strikes have already caused delays to the outage schedule for six reactors, and have delayed the shutdown of two reactors that were supposed to begin maintenance last week, EDF data showed.

The strike can also cause the temporary power drops for reactors that are in production. Supply from the Gravelines 1 and Paluel 4 reactor were lowered 700 megawatts (MW) in total this morning, the data showed.

"In all situations, safety shall remain assured," the spokesperson said.

The disruption could slow EDF's plans to return the nuclear fleet from its recent low capacity after delayed maintenance and stress corrosion problems dropped production to a 30-year low in 2022.

France has become a net importer of electricity this year due to the problems with its nuclear fleet, increasingly relying on neighbours who are scrambling to find gas following the disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

French nuclear availability is currently at 45% of installed capacity with 30 reactors offline for maintenance.

The strike is part of a larger social movement throughout France - over wage demands, pensions and purchasing power as inflation spirals across Europe - that has seen refining strikes restrict fuel supply throughout the country.

(Reporting by Forrest Crellin; Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan and Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
01:55pEDF to start negotiations to end French nuclear plant strikes
RE
12:14pEDF's St. Laurent 1 reactor returns to network after shutdown
RE
11:58aEDF's St. Laurent 1 reactor disconnected following turbine shutdown
RE
02:42aFrench Finance Minister: prolongation of petrol sector strikes i..
RE
02:19aTime for talks is over, French minister says as petrol crisis drags on
RE
10/15EDF says strike hits a third of French nuclear plants, delaying maintenance work
RE
10/14EDF Warns of Power Cuts as Reactor Workers Strike
DJ
10/14Strikes disrupt power output at French nuclear plants - union
RE
10/14Wage negotiations with EDF will start next week - union representative
RE
10/14France's FNME union says maintenance at five nuclear sites delayed by strike
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 87 621 M 85 392 M 85 392 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 580 M -10 580 M
Net Debt 2022 69 222 M 67 461 M 67 461 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 530 M 43 691 M 43 397 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,92 €
Average target price 11,43 €
Spread / Average Target -4,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.69%43 397
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY84.85%77 131
SEMPRA ENERGY6.97%44 475
NATIONAL GRID PLC-17.80%35 768
ACWA POWER COMPANY97.62%30 584
ENGIE-8.22%28 197