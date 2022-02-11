Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate (updated text)

02/11/2022 | 04:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
 PRESS RELEASE
11 February 2022   
 
 
 

EDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate

EDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate from 340-370TWh to 300-330TWh.

This estimate takes into account:

  • a heavy industrial programme with 44 reactor outages for maintenance and inspection, including 6 ten-yearly inspections, plus 2 scheduled outages starting in 2022 that will continue into 2023;
  • the continuation of the control and repair programme on the pipes potentially affected by the stress corrosion phenomenon, which is still ongoing.

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com
        

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1)   Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2)   Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 619 338 374 euros
Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr
 CONTACTS

 

Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment


All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.
04:45aEDF Cuts 2023 French Nuclear Output Target on Planned Outages; Shares Drop
MT
04:30aEDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate (updated text)
GL
04:29aTech leads European stock sell-off on bets of aggressive Fed rate hikes
RE
03:45aEDF Trims 2023 French Nuclear Output Estimates on Planned Outages
MT
03:33aEDF Cuts 2023 French Nuclear Output Estimates
DJ
03:11aPower group EDF cuts 2023 French nuclear output estimate
RE
02:59aEDF updates its 2023 French nuclear output estimate
GL
02:42aEDF to Employ At Least 3,000 Staff in 2022 Amid France's Nuclear Renaissance
MT
02:41aFRENCH FINANCE MINISTER : EDF's problems will disappear after latest nuclear investments
RE
02:05aFrench power company EDF to hire over 3,000 staff this year in nuclear push
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 73 804 M 84 784 M 84 784 M
Net income 2021 4 378 M 5 030 M 5 030 M
Net Debt 2021 49 184 M 56 501 M 56 501 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
Yield 2021 6,30%
Capitalization 27 871 M 32 018 M 32 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 17,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,61 €
Average target price 11,69 €
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE S.A.-16.67%32 018
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.94%54 213
SEMPRA2.48%43 289
ENGIE SA11.94%40 446
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-4.55%38 570
E.ON SE-0.49%36 338