Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
EUROPE POWER-Spot price down on higher wind power, temperatures

01/11/2021 | 10:11am GMT
PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rising wind power supply and temperatures in Germany and France weighed on European wholesale spot power prices on Monday.

* German baseload for Tuesday was at 46 euros ($55.98) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0948 GMT, down 13.2% from Monday delivery, and the equivalent French contract fell 13.4% to 66.25 euros.

* Supply-wise, German wind power generation on Tuesday is due to jump by 7.3 GW to 32.2 GW, Refinitiv data showed.

* Wind power supply is expected to increase steadily to more than 34 GW by Wednesday before tumbling to under 5 GW on Friday, according to the data.

* The German price for Friday delivery is coupled with the French price at 73.25 euros/MWh.

* Power supply from French wind turbines is expected to rise by 5.6 GW day on day to 9.1 GW.

* However, French nuclear availability remained unchanged at 85.7% of maximum capacity as the planned outage on Jan. 8 at the St. Alban 1 nuclear reactor was cancelled.

* France's power and gas unions will call for strikes at French power groups Engie and other gas companies on Jan. 14 and at EDF on Jan. 19 if reorganisation plans are not withdrawn by Wednesday.

* On the demand side, power consumption in Germany is due to rise 1.6 gigawatts (GW) up to Tuesday to stand at 62.1 GW, and fall by 4.9 GW in France to 75.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* The average temperature in Germany is expected to rise 3 degrees Celsius to 3.1 degrees, while the average French temperature is forecast to rise 4.5 degrees to 6 degrees, the data showed.

* Along the curve, benchmark German Cal '22 baseload shed nearly 1% to 50.85 euros, tracking falling carbon permits and oil prices.

* The French 2022 contract was untraded after settling at 52.30 euros on Friday.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances dipped 0.8% to 34.63 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021 rose 0.9% to $72.6 a tonne. ($1 = 0.8218 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.33% 13.54 Real-time Quote.4.73%
ENGIE -0.64% 13.205 Real-time Quote.6.27%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.34% 55.16 Delayed Quote.5.44%
WTI -1.03% 51.779 Delayed Quote.5.70%
