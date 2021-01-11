EUROPE POWER-Spot price down on higher wind power, temperatures

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Rising wind power supply and
temperatures in Germany and France weighed on European wholesale
spot power prices on Monday.
* German baseload for Tuesday was at 46 euros
($55.98)
per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0948 GMT, down 13.2% from Monday
delivery, and the equivalent French contract fell
13.4% to 66.25 euros.
* Supply-wise, German wind power generation on Tuesday is
due to
jump by 7.3 GW to 32.2 GW, Refinitiv data showed.
* Wind power supply is expected to increase steadily to more
than
34 GW by Wednesday before tumbling to under 5 GW on Friday,
according to the data.
* The German price for Friday delivery is coupled
with
the French price at 73.25 euros/MWh.
* Power supply from French wind turbines is expected to rise
by
5.6 GW day on day to 9.1 GW.
* However, French nuclear availability remained unchanged at
85.7%
of maximum capacity as the planned outage on Jan. 8 at the St.
Alban 1 nuclear reactor was cancelled.
* France's power and gas unions will call for strikes at
French
power groups Engie and other gas companies on Jan. 14
and at EDF on Jan. 19 if reorganisation plans are not
withdrawn by Wednesday.
* On the demand side, power consumption in Germany is due to
rise
1.6 gigawatts (GW) up to Tuesday to stand at 62.1 GW, and fall
by 4.9 GW in France to 75.8 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
* The average temperature in Germany is expected to rise 3
degrees
Celsius to 3.1 degrees, while the average French temperature is
forecast to rise 4.5 degrees to 6 degrees, the data showed.
* Along the curve, benchmark German Cal '22 baseload
shed nearly 1% to 50.85 euros, tracking falling carbon permits
and oil prices.
* The French 2022 contract was untraded after
settling
at 52.30 euros on Friday.
* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances
dipped
0.8% to 34.63 euros a tonne.
* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2021
rose 0.9% to $72.6 a tonne.
($1 = 0.8218 euros)
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin
Editing by Kirsten Donovan)