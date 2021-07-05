Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Electricité de France
  News
  Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Edf: EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2021

07/05/2021 | 03:06pm EDT
  Press release

5 July 2021
  
 
 
 

EDF upgrades its nuclear output estimate in France for 2021

In light of the good progress over the first half of 2021, EDF upgrades its annual nuclear output estimate for 2021 from 330-360TWh to 345-365TWh.

The output assumption for 2022 remains unchanged at this stage with a range of 330-360TWh.

This press release is certified. You can check that it’s genuine at medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1)   Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2)   Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 578 916 053,50 euros
Registered lead office: 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr


  		  CONTACTS

 

Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 72 442 M 85 980 M 85 980 M
Net income 2021 2 745 M 3 258 M 3 258 M
Net Debt 2021 49 045 M 58 211 M 58 211 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 37 568 M 44 575 M 44 589 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 12,11 €
Average target price 14,58 €
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.09%44 020
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.84%45 657
SEMPRA5.79%41 621
ENGIE-6.12%33 569
E.ON SE8.94%30 639
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED3.09%30 235