Edf: OCEANE DUE 2024: new conversion / exchange rate following the distribution of a dividend of 0.28 per share to EDF shareholders

Press release : 18 May 2022



OCEANE DUE 2024: new conversion / exchange rate following the distribution of a dividend of €0.28 per share to EDF shareholders

Notice to holders of the €2,399,999,989.27 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due 2024 of Électricité de France (ISIN FR0013534518) (the “Bonds”)

Capitalised terms in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Holders of the Bonds are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to Shareholders of the balance of the Dividend in an amount of €0.28 per Share on 13 June 2022 (1), pursuant to Condition 2.6.2(j) the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1.087 Share (2) per each OCEANE to 1.124 Share per each OCEANE, with effect from 13 June 2022.

(1) In accordance with the decision of the EDF General Shareholders' Meeting of May 12, 2022

(2) See press release 7 April 2022

