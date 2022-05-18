Log in
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/18 11:35:02 am EDT
8.368 EUR   +0.53%
01:00pEDF : OCEANE DUE 2024: new conversion / exchange rate following the distribution of a dividend of 0.28 per share to EDF shareholders
GL
05/18ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/17Corrosion Issues At EDF Reactors to Take 'Several Years' to Resolve, French Regulator Says
MT
Edf: OCEANE DUE 2024: new conversion / exchange rate following the distribution of a dividend of 0.28 per share to EDF shareholders

05/18/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Press release : 18 May 2022

OCEANE DUE 2024: new conversion / exchange rate following the distribution of a dividend of €0.28 per share to EDF shareholders

Notice to holders of the €2,399,999,989.27 bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANE) due 2024 of Électricité de France (ISIN FR0013534518) (the “Bonds”)

Capitalised terms in this notice shall have the meaning given to them in the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the “Conditions”).

Holders of the Bonds are hereby notified that, as a result of the payment to Shareholders of the balance of the Dividend in an amount of €0.28 per Share on 13 June 2022 (1), pursuant to Condition 2.6.2(j) the Conversion/Exchange Ratio shall be adjusted from 1.087 Share (2) per each OCEANE to 1.124 Share per each OCEANE, with effect from 13 June 2022.

(1)   In accordance with the decision of the EDF General Shareholders' Meeting of May 12, 2022
(2)   See press release 7 April 2022

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About d’EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 78 227 M 82 397 M 82 397 M
Net income 2022 -6 329 M -6 666 M -6 666 M
Net Debt 2022 62 598 M 65 934 M 65 934 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 32 142 M 33 855 M 33 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 15,0%
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.89%33 855
NATIONAL GRID PLC16.72%56 246
SEMPRA ENERGY23.87%51 499
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC3.79%41 937
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.2.88%34 274
ENGIE-5.86%31 233