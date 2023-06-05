Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Electricité de France
  News
  Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:10 2023-05-17 am EDT
12.00 EUR   -.--%
Edison, Moody's confirms long-term rating at Baa3

06/05/2023 | 09:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - Edison Rsp Spa announced Monday that on June 2, the agency Moody's confirmed the company's long-term rating at Baa3 and changed the outlook from negative to stable, following an equivalent change in the outlook of EDF's Baa1 long-term rating.

The confirmation of Edison's Baa3 rating and the change in outlook "reflect the strong improvement in the company's credit profile, following the complete exit from E&P activities and the strategic focus on gas and renewable capacity development in Italy," a company note said.

The rating also takes into account "the strength of the company's balance sheet, which is improving; favorable earnings dynamics and higher cash generation, thanks to the increase in electric generation capacity; optimization of flexibility and adequate indexing of gas contracts; as well as long-term exposure to wholesale electricity prices in Italy."

Edison is up 2.0 percent to EUR1.42 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 83 249 M 89 304 M 89 304 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 72 507 M 77 781 M 77 781 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 1,25%
Capitalization 48 001 M 51 492 M 51 492 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 165 028
Free-Float 12,7%
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Senior Executive VP-Group Finance
Jacques Oddou Chief Operating Officer
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%51 492
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY-13.41%90 905
UNIPER SE139.57%55 399
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.78%48 416
SEMPRA ENERGY-6.45%45 489
ENGIE5.35%36 626
