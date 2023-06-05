Edison, Moody's confirms long-term rating at Baa3

(Alliance News) - Edison Rsp Spa announced Monday that on June 2, the agency Moody's confirmed the company's long-term rating at Baa3 and changed the outlook from negative to stable, following an equivalent change in the outlook of EDF's Baa1 long-term rating.

The confirmation of Edison's Baa3 rating and the change in outlook "reflect the strong improvement in the company's credit profile, following the complete exit from E&P activities and the strategic focus on gas and renewable capacity development in Italy," a company note said.

The rating also takes into account "the strength of the company's balance sheet, which is improving; favorable earnings dynamics and higher cash generation, thanks to the increase in electric generation capacity; optimization of flexibility and adequate indexing of gas contracts; as well as long-term exposure to wholesale electricity prices in Italy."

Edison is up 2.0 percent to EUR1.42 per share.

