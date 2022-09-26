Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-09-26 am EDT
11.89 EUR   -0.08%
12:41pElectricite De France : A consortium with EDF, KEPCO and Kyushu Electric Power Co., finalizes the financing of a strategic power transmission project with ADNOC and TAQA in the United Arab Emirates
PU
09:44aFrance's EDF posts notice for 24-hour strike starting Wednesday
RE
09/25Factbox: Companies potentially affected by Italy's election
RE
Electricite de France : A consortium with EDF, KEPCO and Kyushu Electric Power Co., finalizes the financing of a strategic power transmission project with ADNOC and TAQA in the United Arab Emirates

09/26/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
Paris, September 26, 2022- A consortium composed of EDF, KEPCO and Kyushu Electric Power Co., three world leaders in the energy sector, announces the financial closing of a transmission project in the United Arab Emirates alongside Emirati companies ADNOC[1]et TAQA2[2]for a global amount of $3.8 billion. The project consists in building and operating a high-voltage, direct current (HVDC-VSC) subsea transmission system, a first-of-its-kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

This strategic project is expected to reduce the carbon footprint of ADNOC's offshore operations by more than 30%, replacing existing offshore thermal plants with low carbon power sources available on the Abu Dhabi onshore power network.

The consortium that will hold a combined 40% stake in the project was awarded in December 2021 by ADNOC and TAQA to develop and then operate the 3.2 Gigawatts innovative transmission system during 35 years. Samsung, Jan de Nul, Hitachi, Prysmian and Sumitomo are amongst the experienced EPC[3]contractors selected by the consortium.
The start of the construction is expected in 2022 and the project's commercial operation is scheduled for 2025.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman and CEO of EDF, stated: "It is a great satisfaction to have finalized the financing of this strategic project. We have mobilized EDF's expertise in terms of engineering and are to start the construction phase. I am delighted that EDF is a key-stakeholder in this partnership, alongside the local players such as TAQA and ADNOC, and I'm thrilled to accompany them towards the decarbonization of their activities. This project is a new milestone for the Group's development in the UAE, already active through very significant solar and hydro renewable projects."

[1]Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
[2]Abu Dhabi National Electricity Company
[3]Engineering, Procurement and Construction

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 16:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86 458 M 84 062 M 84 062 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 556 M -10 556 M
Net Debt 2022 72 215 M 70 214 M 70 214 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 455 M 43 224 M 43 224 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,90 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target 0,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%43 224
SEMPRA ENERGY22.30%101 698
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY74.24%70 401
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.42%40 535
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.68%31 398
ENGIE-3.98%29 432