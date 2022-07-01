Electricite de France : Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors

The Board of Directors of EDF, which met on 29 June 2022, took note of the appointment, as Director representing the French State, of Mrs Céline Fornaro, Head of the Finance Division of the Agence des participations de l'Etat (French State shareholdings agency), by order of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of 28 June 2022 in accordance with Article 4 of Ordinance No. 2014-948 of 20 August 2014.

She succeeds Martin Vial, who had been Commissioner for the French State Participations since 24 August 2015 and member of the EDF Board of Directors since 9 September 2015.

