ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Electricite de France : EDF Adjusts Cost Estimate for Grand Carenage Program

10/29/2020 | 04:31am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Electricite de France SA said Thursday that it has adjusted the estimated cost of its Grand Carenage program to extend nuclear reactors' life.

The French energy company said the program's cost now amounts to 49.4 billion euros ($58.03 billion) from a previously estimated investment of EUR45 billion in 2015, which today corresponds to EUR48.2 billion.

The new cost estimate takes into account the first findings on the work that has to be conducted and the expected increase in the duration of planned maintenance outages, EDF said. It also factors in the impact of the health crisis between 2020 and 2022.

The Grand Carenage program is designed to extend the service life of the company's nuclear fleet while enhancing reactor safety. The program runs from 2014 to 2025.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-29-20 0430ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -1.25% 9.762 Real-time Quote.-0.40%
ENGIE -0.62% 10.375 Real-time Quote.-27.40%
Financials
Sales 2020 70 493 M 82 782 M 82 782 M
Net income 2020 1 524 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
Net Debt 2020 45 718 M 53 688 M 53 688 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 30 604 M 35 979 M 35 939 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 161 522
Free-Float 14,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,97 €
Last Close Price 9,89 €
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-0.40%35 979
NEXTERA ENERGY22.99%145 873
ENEL S.P.A.-1.73%83 043
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.58%74 443
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.65%66 972
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.25%66 910
