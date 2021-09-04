Electricite de France : EDF CEO says in-depth reform still key to group's future

EDF must accelerate its development in the nuclear sector and in renewable energy in response to climate change and demand from its customers for carbon-free energy, Levy also told French weekly Le Journal Du Dimanche.

The reform of EDF, involving a broad restructuring of the group and the mechanism through which it sells nuclear power, was supposed to help debt-laden EDF flourish as it competes with rivals investing in clean energy.

While EDF's short-term future is secured thanks to strong first half results and higher electricity prices during the second half,"in medium and long term an in-depth reform remains vital, otherwise EDF cannot remain a top league player," Levy said.

Despite backing from President Emmanuel Macron, who came to power in 2017 and tasked EDF bosses with designing the outline for a new group structure, the overhaul has been caught in wrangling with the European Commission and has come under fire from unions.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alistair Bell)