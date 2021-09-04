Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Electricite de France : EDF CEO says in-depth reform still key to group's future

09/04/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
French state-controlled utility EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy attends a news conference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - An in-depth reform of French power group EDF < EDF.PA> remains key to the future of the state-backed utility, whose overhaul has been delayed by the French government, CEO Jean-Bernard Levy said on Sunday.

EDF must accelerate its development in the nuclear sector and in renewable energy in response to climate change and demand from its customers for carbon-free energy, Levy also told French weekly Le Journal Du Dimanche.

The reform of EDF, involving a broad restructuring of the group and the mechanism through which it sells nuclear power, was supposed to help debt-laden EDF flourish as it competes with rivals investing in clean energy.

While EDF's short-term future is secured thanks to strong first half results and higher electricity prices during the second half,"in medium and long term an in-depth reform remains vital, otherwise EDF cannot remain a top league player," Levy said.

Despite backing from President Emmanuel Macron, who came to power in 2017 and tasked EDF bosses with designing the outline for a new group structure, the overhaul has been caught in wrangling with the European Commission and has come under fire from unions.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 74 348 M 88 304 M 88 304 M
Net income 2021 4 058 M 4 820 M 4 820 M
Net Debt 2021 51 095 M 60 686 M 60 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,72x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 34 601 M 41 118 M 41 095 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 10,96 €
Average target price 14,56 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.01%41 118
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.84%47 213
SEMPRA5.68%42 602
E.ON SE22.71%34 461
ENGIE-4.20%34 447
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED10.02%32 428