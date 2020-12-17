Electricite de France : EDF Raises 2020 Ebitda Guidance

By Mauro Orru

Electricite de France SA said late Wednesday that it has increased its guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year.

The state-controlled French utility company said it now expects 2020 Ebitda at 16 billion euros ($19.52 billion) or slightly above.

It previously guided for 2020 Ebitda between EUR15.2 billion and EUR15.7 billion, which it reiterated in November when it reported sales for the first nine months of the year.

