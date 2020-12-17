Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electricite de France : EDF Raises 2020 Ebitda Guidance

12/17/2020 | 01:23am EST
By Mauro Orru

Electricite de France SA said late Wednesday that it has increased its guidance for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the year.

The state-controlled French utility company said it now expects 2020 Ebitda at 16 billion euros ($19.52 billion) or slightly above.

It previously guided for 2020 Ebitda between EUR15.2 billion and EUR15.7 billion, which it reiterated in November when it reported sales for the first nine months of the year.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-20 0122ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -0.60% 12.425 Real-time Quote.25.15%
ENGIE 1.37% 12.6 Real-time Quote.-12.50%
Financials
Sales 2020 70 090 M 85 587 M 85 587 M
Net income 2020 1 388 M 1 695 M 1 695 M
Net Debt 2020 45 358 M 55 387 M 55 387 M
P/E ratio 2020 32,3x
Yield 2020 1,47%
Capitalization 38 456 M 46 834 M 46 959 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 161 522
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 13,81 €
Last Close Price 12,43 €
Spread / Highest target 44,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE25.15%46 834
NEXTERA ENERGY23.74%146 754
ENEL S.P.A.13.76%99 398
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.17%83 531
ORSTED A/S54.57%73 077
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.99%67 789
