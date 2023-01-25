Electricite de France : EDF announces the completion of the sale of its interest in the 870 MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands

Paris, January, 2023 : Following the announcement on September 27th 2022 of the signature of a sale and purchase agreement[1], and after obtaining all required regulatory authorisations, EDF announces the completion of the sale of its interest in the 870 MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands to the Czech power generator and electricity network operator, EPH.
