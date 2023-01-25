Advanced search
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:11 2023-01-25 am EST
12.01 EUR   +0.04%
12:21pElectricite De France : EDF announces the completion of the sale of its interest in the 870 MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands
PU
12:41aMarketmind: Running out of breath
RE
01/24EDF Investor Group Withdraws Attempt to Stop Squeeze Out Amid Nationalization Plans
MT
Electricite de France : EDF announces the completion of the sale of its interest in the 870 MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands

01/25/2023 | 12:21pm EST
Paris, January, 2023 : Following the announcement on September 27th 2022 of the signature of a sale and purchase agreement[1], and after obtaining all required regulatory authorisations, EDF announces the completion of the sale of its interest in the 870 MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands to the Czech power generator and electricity network operator, EPH.

[1]See press release of September 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 17:20:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 93 831 M 102 B 102 B
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 795 M -14 795 M
Net Debt 2022 59 128 M 64 312 M 64 312 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 48 828 M 48 759 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 12,00 €
Spread / Average Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE0.00%48 759
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY0.87%105 903
SEMPRA ENERGY2.72%50 017
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.37%46 740
ENGIE-3.18%34 152
RWE AG1.35%31 001