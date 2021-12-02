Log in
Electricite de France : EDF announces the establishment of the International NUWARD™ Advisory Board (INAB) to provide advice and insights on the development of NUWARD™ SMR.

12/02/2021 | 03:41am EST
December 2nd, 2021: on the occasion of the World Nuclear Exhibition in Paris (WNE), EDF announces the set-up of its International NUWARD™ Advisory Board (INAB).

NUWARD™ is a 340 MWe European Pressurized Water SMR plant composed of 2 reactors of 170 MWe each, designed to address the world energy mix decarbonization challenge with a complementary solution to large size reactors and renewables. This technology is billed to replace old high-emitting coal, fuel, oil and gas plants around the world. Led by EDF, it fully relies on skilful and valuable contributions of CEA, Naval Group, TechnicAtome and Framatome.

The establishment of the INAB is a major step forward supporting the development of NUWARD™: it will gather highly experienced and senior representatives from prominent international industry, academic and research organizations to provide value-driven insights, critical analysis and advice in relation to NUWARD™ technical features, industrial approach and economics. The INAB members will notably provide their guidance and insights on subjects such as market expectations, potential applications and associated business model(s), plant economics, technical features, licensing and regulatory approaches and public acceptance. The INAB's advice will be instrumental in ensuring NUWARD™'s development and commercial deployment to appropriately address the market expectations worldwide for 300-400 MWe safe, reliable, dispatchable, competitive, CO2-free nuclear baseload.

The INAB gathers today renowned technical, industrial and academic experts from:

  • The industry in Europe and worldwide: EDF UK (United Kingdom); Fortum (Finland); OPG (Canada); TVO (Finland); ÚJV Řež, a. s., a company of CEZ Group (Czech Republic);
  • Academic and Research & Development bodies: Bhabha Atomic Research Center - BARC (India); Massachusetts Institute of Technology - MIT (United States); Politecnico di Milano (Italy).

The participation to the INAB does not bear any form of exclusivity or obligation nor does it commit any of its members in any way in their potential choice of SMR technology for their future needs.

The INAB will meet regularly throughout the different phases of development of NUWARD™ and will be a key driver of the successful deployment of the technology in Europe and worldwide.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, EDF Chairman and CEO said:"With NUWARD™, EDF confirms its willingness to bring to the market a robust technology, complementary to the Group's solutions as part of its nuclear reactor portfolio, to address the global challenge of energy transition in the next decade. The set-up of this International NUWARD™ Advisory Board is an innovative way for EDF to support the successful development of our SMR technology, taking into account market expectations and potential customers' requirements and relying on the highly valuable recommendations of leading experts in the SMR field."

This press release is certified. Its authenticity can be checked on medias.edf.com

About EDF
As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 08:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
