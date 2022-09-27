Electricite de France : EDF announces to have reached agreement to sell its interest in the 870MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands

Paris, September 27, 2022: EDF announces to have reached agreement to sell its interest in the 870MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands. EDF owns and operates 50% of the plant, jointly with its partner Pzem. EDF has signed today an agreement with EPH, the Czech power and infrastructure operator, for the sale of the plant.

This transaction is part of EDF's 3bn€ asset disposal program and closing is subject to customary regulatory authorisations.