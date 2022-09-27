Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-09-26 am EDT
11.89 EUR   -0.08%
02:21aElectricite De France : EDF announces to have reached agreement to sell its interest in the 870MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands
PU
02:14aFrench power group EDF to sell stake in Netherlands plant to Czech group EPH
RE
09/26Electricite De France : A consortium with EDF, KEPCO and Kyushu Electric Power Co., finalizes the financing of a strategic power transmission project with ADNOC and TAQA in the United Arab Emirates
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electricite de France : EDF announces to have reached agreement to sell its interest in the 870MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands

09/27/2022 | 02:21am EDT
Paris, September 27, 2022: EDF announces to have reached agreement to sell its interest in the 870MW Sloe CCGT in the Netherlands. EDF owns and operates 50% of the plant, jointly with its partner Pzem. EDF has signed today an agreement with EPH, the Czech power and infrastructure operator, for the sale of the plant.
This transaction is part of EDF's 3bn€ asset disposal program and closing is subject to customary regulatory authorisations.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 06:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 86 458 M 83 405 M 83 405 M
Net income 2022 -10 856 M -10 473 M -10 473 M
Net Debt 2022 72 215 M 69 666 M 69 666 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 418 M 42 850 M 42 850 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 18,4%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 11,89 €
Average target price 11,93 €
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Levy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.39%42 850
SEMPRA ENERGY22.30%98 838
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY78.79%72 240
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.76%39 141
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.68%30 331
ACWA POWER COMPANY78.81%29 197