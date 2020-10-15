Electricite de France : EDF issues an initial progress report on the status of its excell plan, an excellence plan for the nuclear industry

Log in
10/15/2020 | 12:05pm EDT

On Thursday the 15th of October 2020, EDF and the nuclear industry issued an initial progress report on the status of the excell plan. The execution of this plan is being overseen by Alain Tranzer, executive Director for industrial quality and nuclear skills. He reports directly to Jean-Bernard Lévy, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF.

The purpose of the excell plan is to align France's nuclear industry with the highest standards of diligence, quality and excellence required for the successful completion of nuclear projects. This is a major challenge as nuclear power, generated from a low-carbon energy source, must continue to play an active role in the fight against climate change.

The commitments made in December 2019 have either been met or are close to being met.

The EDF Group and the nuclear industry are now making 25 further commitments for the middle of 2021. These commitments revolve around 5 cornerstones:

  • State-of-the-art project governance, with an oversight function for major nuclear new-build projects in order to ensure that each milestone is fully completed.
  • Scaling-up of competencies in France's nuclear sector, with a focus on the 21,000 professionals joining the industry over the period of 2019 to 2022, with the help of 'France Relance'.
  • 'First time right' manufacturing and construction: just like the 'excell in quality plan' being implemented by Framatome, all of the sector's manufacturing and construction companies will be rolling out an excell plan aiming for 'zero defects'.
  • A supply-chain relationship based on more streamlined and result-driven contracts: actions have been undertaken with 'France Relance' to bolster the sector.
  • Raising quality and nuclear-safety standards through standardisation and replication in order to secure costs and timely delivery.

A welding plan has been established to address specific competency and quality challenges. This plan will support the training and qualification of welders working on nuclear projects.

EDF and the whole of the nuclear industry are now embarking upon the second phase of the excell plan, involving its actual implementation on manufacturing plants, in engineering centres, on worksites and on nuclear power plants.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF: 'Supported by the excell plan, we intend to achieve results quickly in all companies and plants forming part of the nuclear industry. Our aim is to be up to the mark for our current and future projects both in France, the United Kingdom and in other parts of the world, thereby making nuclear energy an instrumental player in the fight against climate change'.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 16:04:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 70 483 M 82 405 M 82 405 M
Net income 2020 1 499 M 1 753 M 1 753 M
Net Debt 2020 45 832 M 53 585 M 53 585 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,3x
Yield 2020 1,68%
Capitalization 32 157 M - 37 597 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 161 522
Free-Float 14,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 11,62 €
Last Close Price 10,39 €
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Jacky Chorin Director
Jean-Paul Rignac Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE4.65%37 761
NEXTERA ENERGY24.15%147 208
ENEL S.P.A.6.43%92 255
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.77%81 082
ORSTED A/S52.54%69 615
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.60%68 152
