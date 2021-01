"The project completion costs are now estimated in the range of 22 to 23 billion pounds ($30.23 to $31.60 billion)", the company said in a statement, reminding it had a put a price tag of 21.5 to 22.5 in Sept 2019.

"The start of electricity generation from (Hinkley's) Unit 1 is now expected in June 2026, compared to end-2025 as initially announced in 2016".

($1 = 0.7278 pounds)

