Electricite de France : French unions call for strikes at EDF, Engie over revamp plans

PARIS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - France's power and gas unions said
on Thursday they will call for strikes at French power groups
Engie and other gas companies on Jan. 14 and at EDF
on Jan. 19 if reorganization plans are not withdrawn by
next Wednesday.
The Jan. 19 strike would be the fourth day of action since
Dec. 10 at EDF over the so-called Hercules restructuring plan,
and French union CGT has signaled that it is considering other
possible actions if the plans are not repealed.
Unions fear the reorganization of state-owned EDF, which is
the subject of negotiations between Paris and the European
Union, would pave the way for its dismantling and privatization.
The CGT is also protesting against Engie's review of its
activities, in which the group is considering a spin-off of some
of its client solutions business.
The unions' strike call also relates to smaller power
supplier Gazel Energie, which is planning job cuts, and the 2020
environmental legislation that will gradually phase out the use
of natural gas in new single-family homes starting in June.
Unions had already issued a joint call for strike action at
EDF on Jan. 19 over the planned reforms.
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin, additional reporting by Benjamin
Mallet; Editing by Gus Trompiz, Mark Potter and Alexander Smith)