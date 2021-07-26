Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electricite de France : UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT

07/26/2021 | 07:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is exploring ways to remove China's state-owned nuclear energy company China General Nuclear Power Group (CGN) from all future power projects in the UK, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

The change in Britain's stance could affect the Sizewell C nuclear energy project in Suffolk, eastern England, that France's EDF is scheduled to build with backing from CGN, and proposals for a new plant on the east coast at Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, the newspaper said https://on.ft.com/3zCGvmb.

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday that "The British should earnestly provide an open, fair and non discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies."

China and Britain are important trade and investment partners for each other, he added.

"It is in the interests of both sides to conduct practical cooperation in the spirit of mutual benefit and a win-win result." Zhao said.

Britain has already announced plans to remove kit made by China's Huawei from its 5G telecoms network by the end of 2027.

Britain's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) declined direct comment on the FT report.

"Nuclear power has an important role to play in the UK's low-carbon energy future, as we work towards our world-leading target to eliminate our contribution to climate change by 2050," a BEIS spokesperson said.

"All nuclear projects in the UK are conducted under robust and independent regulation to meet the UK's rigorous legal, regulatory and national security requirements, ensuring our interests are protected," the spokesperson added.

EDF declined to comment, while CGN had not responded to a request for comment.

The French company last month called on the British government to deliver the legislation that would underpin the financing of Sizewell C, saying it was now essential.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru and Cate Cadell in Beijing, Elizabeth Piper in London and Christian Lowe in Paris; Writing by Shivani Singh and Keith Weir; editing by Jonathan Oatis, Louise Heavens and David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
07:06aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : UK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projec..
RE
07:04aUK looks to remove China's CGN from nuclear power projects - FT
RE
07/23ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE S A : EDF Recommends Closing Reactor in Taishan Power Plan..
MT
07/22ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF suggests China should halt nuclear reactor after pro..
RE
07/22ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF's communication regarding the Taishan Nuclear Power ..
PU
07/22SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF 22 : all the resolutions were adopted
PU
07/22EDF : SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING OF 22 JULY 2021: All the resolutions were ad..
GL
07/20ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Fitch Keeps Negative Outlook On EDF Amid Aging Nuclear F..
MT
07/19WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Wins Supply Contract For EDF Renewables Unit's Energy Pr..
MT
07/13ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF opens an office in Warsaw dedicated to the preparati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 370 M 85 384 M 85 384 M
Net income 2021 3 061 M 3 611 M 3 611 M
Net Debt 2021 48 385 M 57 086 M 57 086 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 34 253 M 40 293 M 40 413 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 16,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 10,85 €
Average target price 14,68 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Colette Lewiner Independent Director
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-15.86%44 020
NATIONAL GRID PLC7.46%45 657
SEMPRA2.60%41 621
ENGIE-8.43%33 569
E.ON SE14.36%30 639
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED5.01%30 235