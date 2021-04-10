Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Electricite de France : EDF chief executive says restructuring talks "not at all bogged down"

04/10/2021 | 04:03am EDT
PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Negotiations over the restructuring of French state-run utility EDF are not stuck and near daily discussions between Paris and the European Commission continue, chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on Saturday.

"(The negotiations) are not at all bogged down," Levy told France Inter radio.

The restructuring was conceived by the French government as a way to secure the future of the company's debt-laden and capital-hungry nuclear arm, while allowing more lucrative parts of the business to flourish free from the broader group's liabilities. (Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Richard Lough, Editing by William Maclean)


Financials
Sales 2021 72 222 M - -
Net income 2021 2 710 M - -
Net Debt 2021 54 955 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,6x
Yield 2021 2,70%
Capitalization 37 065 M 44 046 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,81 €
Last Close Price 11,96 €
Spread / Highest target 54,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.25%44 046
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.10%43 859
SEMPRA ENERGY4.51%40 647
ENGIE-1.55%35 401
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED5.06%30 937
E.ON SE9.23%30 678
