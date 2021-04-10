Electricite de France : EDF chief executive says restructuring talks "not at all bogged down"

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Negotiations over the
restructuring of French state-run utility EDF are not
stuck and near daily discussions between Paris and the European
Commission continue, chief executive Jean-Bernard Levy said on
Saturday.
"(The negotiations) are not at all bogged down," Levy told
France Inter radio.
The restructuring was conceived by the French government as
a way to secure the future of the company's debt-laden and
capital-hungry nuclear arm, while allowing more lucrative parts
of the business to flourish free from the broader group's
liabilities.
