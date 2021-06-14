Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Electricite de France : EDF says informed of noble gases increase at Chinese nuclear power facility

06/14/2021 | 04:45am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - French power group EDF said on Monday it had been informed of the increase in the concentration of certain noble gases in the primary circuit of reactor no 1 of the Taishan nuclear power plant in China and was providing its expertise.

The Taishan nuclear power plant belongs to and is operated by TNPJVC, a joint-venture of CGN (70%) and EDF (30%).

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)


© Reuters 2021
