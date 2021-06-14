Electricite de France : EDF says informed of noble gases increase at Chinese nuclear power facility

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 72 467 M 87 714 M 87 714 M Net income 2021 2 748 M 3 327 M 3 327 M Net Debt 2021 53 714 M 65 015 M 65 015 M P/E ratio 2021 15,3x Yield 2021 2,76% Capitalization 38 058 M 46 036 M 46 065 M EV / Sales 2021 1,27x EV / Sales 2022 1,27x Nbr of Employees 161 203 Free-Float 16,8% Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 14,31 € Last Close Price 12,06 € Spread / Highest target 53,5% Spread / Average Target 18,7% Spread / Lowest Target -32,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer Colette Lewiner Independent Director Laurence Parisot Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE -6.51% 46 036 NATIONAL GRID PLC 6.20% 46 068 SEMPRA ENERGY 11.64% 43 065 ENGIE -1.63% 36 005 E.ON SE 11.19% 31 785 PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED 6.00% 31 215