  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electricite de France : EDF shares down after France re-brands restructuring plan

04/23/2021 | 04:10am EDT
The company logo for Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in EDF fell on Friday after France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire was quoted as saying he was ditching the "Project Hercules" name of a planned restructuring of the power group that has been criticised by powerful trade unions.

Le Maire was quoted as saying by the Ouest-France newspaper in an interview that he was telling trade union representatives with whom he was discussing the restructuring: "Let's forget Project Hercules".

"Let's build a big EDF together," he was quoted as saying in the interview. "This ambitious project will take account of their proposals," he said, referring to trade unions.

A spokesman for Le Maire's ministry said the name was the only part of the project that was being dropped, while talks were continuing on the restructuring itself, in consultation with unions and the European Commission.

Shares in the company fell by 4.5% when trading opened, but later regained some ground and were down 3.4% at 0725 GMT.

Project Hercules was conceived by the French government as a way to secure the future of EDF's debt-laden and capital-hungry nuclear arm, while allowing more lucrative parts of the business to flourish free from the broader group's liabilities.

The plan is to nationalise a holding company which will include the nuclear assets. A separate entity, controlled by the holding company, will be created to house the more lucrative businesses.

(Reporting by Christian Lowe and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 155 M 86 974 M 86 974 M
Net income 2021 2 768 M 3 337 M 3 337 M
Net Debt 2021 53 896 M 64 964 M 64 964 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 36 399 M 43 733 M 43 874 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,96 €
Last Close Price 11,75 €
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.92%43 733
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.78%44 723
SEMPRA ENERGY8.78%42 336
ENGIE-1.76%35 150
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.92%32 149
E.ON SE11.54%31 188
