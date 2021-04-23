Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electricite de France : EDF submits to the Indian nuclear operator NPCIL the French binding techno-commercial offer to build six EPRs at the Jaitapur site

04/23/2021 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On 22 April 2021, EDF submitted to NPCIL the French binding techno-commercial offer to supply engineering studies and equipment for the construction of six (6) EPR reactors at the Jaitapur site, Maharashtra, India. This major milestone for EDF, its partners and the French nuclear industry will enable discussions aimed at converging towards a binding framework agreement in the coming months.

The offer is the culmination of the work carried out jointly with NPCIL further to the signature of the Industrial Way Forward Agreement on 10 March 2018 in Delhi in the presence of the Prime Minister of the Republic of India and of the President of the French Republic, and to the submission of EDF's non-binding proposal at the end of 2018. On that basis, the offer from EDF and its partners includes:

  • the detailed technical configuration of the reactors, taking into account the information provided by NPCIL on the Jaitapur site conditions and the joint comprehensive work performed by EDF and NPCIL;
  • the associated comprehensive commercial terms and conditions for the supply of engineering studies and equipment for six (6) EPR reactors.

The offer is based on the complementary skills of EDF and NPCIL, and aims to build a long-term partnership between the French and Indian nuclear industries. Its main principles are as follows:

  • EDF provides the EPR technology: as such, the Group supplies engineering studies and equipment for the construction of six (6) reactors. The Group relies on the know-how of its subsidiary Framatome to supply the engineering studies and equipment for the six (6) nuclear steam supply systems, and partners with its historical partner GE Steam Power for the supply of the engineering studies and equipment of the six (6) conventional islands, all of which are to be equipped with the French ArabelleTM steam turbine; EDF guarantees the performance of each of the 6 EPR units under specific conditions and for a predefined period of time; finally, EDF offers training services for NPCIL's future operating teams. EDF is neither an investor in the project nor in charge of the construction.
  • NPCIL is responsible for the construction and the commissioning of each of the six (6) units of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant, as well as for obtaining all necessary permits and consents in India, including the certification of the EPR technology by the Indian safety regulator, as the owner and future operator of the plant; during the construction phase, NPCIL may benefit from EDF and its partners' assistance, notably regarding the sharing of other EPR project-related lessons learned.

In line with the 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' national initiatives and for the industrial benefit of the project, EDF and its partners also aim to encourage the involvement of India's industrial sector. In this spirit, the EDF Group is deploying a strategy based on:

  • in-depth work to identify Indian companies that could be selected as suppliers of the project; to date, some 200 companies have already been pre-qualified;
  • the setup of an engineering platform in India, in particular to carry out part of the detailed engineering studies and all execution plans;
  • the launch of a pre-feasibility study, conducted by EDF, I2EN (International Institute of Nuclear Energy) and VJTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute), for the establishment of a centre of excellence in India aiming to train engineers and technicians, and to support the development of the necessary set of skills for the project.

The socio-economic benefits of the project for India would be significant, with the creation of around 25,000 local jobs during the construction phase for a pair of EPR units, not to mention tens of thousands of indirect and induced jobs. Moreover the operation of the 6 EPR units would create around 2,700 permanent jobs. The project would also generate significant economic benefits for the French nuclear industry over the entire duration of the project (approximately 15 years), with tens of thousands of jobs in the hundred or so involved French companies.

The Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant project is a cornerstone of the bilateral cooperation between France and India: with an installed capacity of 9.6 GWe, the plant would be the most powerful in the world; it would generate up to 75 TWh per year and cover the annual consumption of 70 million Indian households while avoiding the emission of 80 million tons of CO2 per year*.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman and CEO of the EDF Group, said: 'The submission of EDF's binding techno-commercial offer for the Jaitapur project is a major step forward for the Group and the French nuclear industry. This key milestone has been achieved thanks to the trust-based relationship built over time with our Indian partner, and the excellent collaboration and continuous efforts of the EDF and NPCIL teams. This is yet another significant step towards the materialization of this flagship project for our great nations, and the establishment of a long-term partnership in the civil nuclear field between both our leading nuclear industries. As a leader in low-carbon energy solutions and the world's largest nuclear operator, we are proud to support India in this major project, which illustrates the Indian government's determination to achieve 40% CO2-free energy in its mix by 2030, and which resonates perfectly with the Group's company purpose.'

*Estimate based on a typical carbon dioxide emission for a coal-fired plant, equivalent to 1000g CO2/KWh. Based on the average Indian energy mix AIE 2017, the emissions avoided would be equal to 53Mt CO2/year.

Disclaimer

EDF - Électricité de France SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
04:10aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF shares down after France re-brands restructuring pl..
RE
04:10aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF submits to the Indian nuclear operator NPCIL the Fr..
PU
02:56aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : France's EDF makes binding offer to build six nuclear E..
RE
04/20EDF, Thales, Ericsson Team Up to Install Mobile Networks at Nuclear Plants
MT
04/16Infrastrata Shares Up 10% After Securing Contract Worth $35 Million
MT
04/16Gas-Fired Plants Become Europe's Largest Power Sector Emitter
DJ
04/12ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF to Sell 1.3-Gigawatt Gas-Fired Power Plant in Brita..
MT
04/10ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF restructuring talks not 'bogged down', CEO says
RE
04/10ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF chief executive says restructuring talks "not at al..
RE
04/10Edf ceo levy says flamanville epr nuclear reactor forecast to come online end..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 155 M 86 974 M 86 974 M
Net income 2021 2 768 M 3 337 M 3 337 M
Net Debt 2021 53 896 M 64 964 M 64 964 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 2,81%
Capitalization 36 399 M 43 733 M 43 874 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITé DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,96 €
Last Close Price 11,75 €
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITé DE FRANCE-8.92%43 733
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.78%44 723
SEMPRA ENERGY8.78%42 336
ENGIE-1.76%35 150
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.92%32 149
E.ON SE11.54%31 188
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ