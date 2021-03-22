Electricite de France : EDF to Close UK Coal Power Plant by 2022 -The Times

--Electricite de France SA is planning to close its West Burton A coal-fired power station in England by September 2022, The Times reports.

--The French company is expected to confirm the closure this week, and unions have been already informed that 170 jobs will be at risk, according to The Times.

--The move comes amid U.K. government plans to phase out unabated coal usage by October 2024, The Times reports.

