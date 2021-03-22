Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Electricité de France    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Electricite de France : EDF to Close UK Coal Power Plant by 2022 -The Times

03/22/2021 | 05:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Electricite de France SA is planning to close its West Burton A coal-fired power station in England by September 2022, The Times reports.

--The French company is expected to confirm the closure this week, and unions have been already informed that 170 jobs will be at risk, according to The Times.

--The move comes amid U.K. government plans to phase out unabated coal usage by October 2024, The Times reports.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3c9B9Gw

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-21 0528ET

All news about ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
05:29aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF to Close UK Coal Power Plant by 2022 -The Times
DJ
03/19ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF Suspends Power Plant Project in Cameroon Amid Strik..
DJ
03/18ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : REFILE-WRAPUP 9-Myanmar junta faces calls to halt blood..
RE
03/15EDF : Press release on filing of the Universal Registration Document 2020 - Annu..
GL
03/15MARKET CHATTER : National Grid To Again Temporarily Halve Supply At EDF's Sizewe..
MT
03/11EUROPE : European shares at fresh one-year peak after dovish ECB signal
RE
03/11FRANCE HOPEFUL FOR DEAL WITH BRUSSEL : sources
RE
03/11MARKET CHATTER : EDF Shares Up 11% as France, EU Authorities Near Overhaul Deal
MT
03/11ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE  : EDF Restructuring Talks Enter Final Stage; Outcome Expe..
DJ
03/11UK capacity auctions secures 40.8 GW of backup power led by gas plants
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 72 252 M 85 872 M 85 872 M
Net income 2021 2 772 M 3 294 M 3 294 M
Net Debt 2021 55 186 M 65 589 M 65 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 34 446 M 40 998 M 40 940 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 161 203
Free-Float 14,9%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Duration : Period :
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 13,70 €
Last Close Price 11,12 €
Spread / Highest target 66,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jean-Bernard Lévy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Christophe Salomon Group Chief Information Officer
Laurence Parisot Independent Director
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.80%40 828
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.18%148 010
ENEL S.P.A.0.36%99 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-6.88%81 305
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.27%71 022
ORSTED A/S-21.75%65 235
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ