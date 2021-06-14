Electricite de France : REFILE-China's CGN says nuclear station meets safety rules amid reports of leak

SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - State-run China General
Nuclear Power Group (CGN) said on Sunday that operations at its
nuclear power station in south China meet safety rules and the
surrounding environment is safe, shortly before a media report
on a possible radiological leak.
CNN reported on Monday that the U.S. government had spent
the past week assessing a report of a leak at CGN's nuclear
power plant in Taishan in Guangdong province, after Framatome, a
French company that partly owns it warned of an "imminent
radiological threat."
"Two reactors have since the start of commercial operations
been operating according to nuclear safety rules and
regulations. ..currently, regular monitoring data shows the
Taishan station and its surrounding environment meet normal
parameters," CGN said in a statement on its website late on
Monday.
CGN said the statement was meant to address recent media
enquiries into the operations of Taishan plant.
CNN said the warning by the French company included an
accusation that the Chinese safety authority was raising the
acceptable limits for radiation detection outside the Taishan
plant to avoid having to shut it down.
Taishan plant runs two reactors - with reactor No. 2 resumed
generating power on June 10 following a major overhaul, and
rector No.1 currently operating at full capacity, CGN said.
The maintenance on reactor 2, the first of its kind since
its commercial operation in September 2019, was a success, the
firm added.
The Taishan nuclear project is 70% owned by CGN, with
Electricite de France (EDF) controlling the rest. Areva
, the designer of the new reactor, is now known as
Framatome, which is 75.5% owned by EDF.
It incorporates the so-called third-generation European
pressurised water reactor technology.
The power from the plant serves the Guangzhou and Shenzhen
areas, Guangdong Province's major manufacturing hubs that have
faced power shortages in recent weeks due to hot weather and
lower than normal hydropower supplies from neighbouring Yunnan
province.
