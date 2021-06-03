Log in
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
  Report
Electricite de France : Results of the option to receive the 2020 dividend in shares

06/03/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
 Press release

3 June 2021
  
 
 
 

Results of the option to receive the 2020 dividend in shares

The option for the payment of the dividend in shares was chosen by EDF’s shareholders: 94.51% of the rights were exercised in favor of a payment in shares following the option period which took place between 14 May and 1 June 2021 included.

In accordance with article L.232-18 of the French commercial Code and with article 25 of the Articles of Association, EDF’s General Shareholders’ Meeting of 6 May 2021 decided to pay a dividend in respect of the 2020 financial year for an amount of €0.21 per share for ordinary dividend and of €0.231 per share for loyalty dividend, with the option for payment in new shares.

The issue price for the new shares delivered in payment of the dividend is set at €10.64. This price corresponds to the average of the first quoted prices of the EDF share during the 20 trading days preceding the day of the General Meeting, less the amount of the dividend to be distributed and a discount of 10%, all rounded up to higher euro cent.

This transaction will result in the issuance of 57,908,528 new shares (representing approximately 1.87% of the share capital, taking into account the issuance), to be delivered and admitted for trading on Euronext Paris starting on 7 June 2021. The new shares will be issued with immediate dividend rights and will confer the same rights (“jouissance courante”) and restrictions as existing common shares, as described in the Company’s Articles of Association and the 2020 universal registration document available on the Company’s website. The dividend in cash to be paid to the shareholders who opted for the payment in shares amounts to €149.20.

The total remaining cash dividend to be paid to shareholders who did not elect to receive the 2020 dividend in shares amounts to around €36.2 million and the payment in cash will take place as of 7 June 2021.

This press release is certified. You can check that it’s genuine at medias.edf.com

A key player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated electricity company, active in all areas of the business generation, transmission, distribution, energy supply and trading, energy services. A global leader in low-carbon energies, the Group has developed a diversified generation mix based on nuclear power, hydropower, new renewable energies and thermal energy. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers(1), 28.1 million of which are in France. It generated consolidated sales of 69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.
(1) The customers were counted at the end of 2019 per delivery site; a customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 549 961 789,50 euros
Registered lead office : 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr
 CONTACTS

 

Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment


