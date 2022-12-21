Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Electricité de France
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDF   FR0010242511

ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE

(EDF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:28 2022-12-21 am EST
12.00 EUR    0.00%
02:57aEngie warns of hit from windfall levies, Belgian nuclear provisions
RE
12/20Blackout fears prompt French to snap up camping stoves, generators
RE
12/20Italy's A2A sees synergies in potential merger with EDF's Edison
RE
Engie warns of hit from windfall levies, Belgian nuclear provisions

12/21/2022 | 02:57am EST
Illustration shows Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Engie logo

PARIS (Reuters) - France's Engie warned on Tuesday of an earnings hit from European Union approved windfall levies and larger-than-expected provisions for dismantling Belgian nuclear plants, sending the energy company's shares sharply lower.

Engie forecast the impact on its group EBITDA from windfall levies in France, Belgium and Italy would be as high as 0.9 billion euros ($957 million)in 2022 and up to 1.5 billion euros in 2023, mostly relating to nuclear operations.

"Engie retains the possibility of contesting taxes that, in its view, do not comply with the legal framework and introduce unjustified discrimination between operators or energy sources, in particular in Belgium and Italy," it said in a statement.

Separately, Engie said it had been told by Belgium's Commission for Nuclear Provisions that the financial provisions associated with decommissioning nuclear power stations and spent fuel management would increase by 3.3 million euros.

The increases proposed by the CNP were disproportionate, Engie said, adding that it would submit an adapted proposal.

Engie's shares were down 6.4% at 0945 GMT, the worst performer on France's SBF-120 index.

($1 = 0.9406 euros)

(This Dec. 20 story has been corrected to fix figure in paragraph 4 to 3.3 billion euros.)

(Reporting by Caroline Pailliez and Gdansk Newsroom; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 12 Real-time Quote.21.50%
ENGIE -0.13% 13.476 Real-time Quote.3.69%
TOTALENERGIES SE 0.70% 57.7 Real-time Quote.28.39%
Financials
Sales 2022 90 010 M 95 654 M 95 654 M
Net income 2022 -13 602 M -14 455 M -14 455 M
Net Debt 2022 58 096 M 61 739 M 61 739 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 44 829 M 47 640 M 47 640 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 163 423
Free-Float 12,8%
Chart ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Electricité de France Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,00 €
Average target price 11,34 €
Spread / Average Target -5,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Remont Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xavier Rene Louise Girre Executive Director-Finance
Claire Pédini Independent Director
Bruno Crémel Independent Director
Philippe Petitcolin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%47 640
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY161.36%108 366
SEMPRA ENERGY18.90%49 438
NATIONAL GRID PLC-6.21%44 392
ENGIE3.69%35 861
RWE AG16.18%29 822