Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Europe is facing a sharp rise in power
bills driven by sky-rocketing gas prices, as war in Ukraine and
European sanctions on Russia heighten concerns over the security
of gas supplies.
Here are some of the policies Britain and European Union
member states have announced to help shield consumers (in
alphabetical order):
BRITAIN
Britain has a price cap on the most widely used household
energy contracts. The cap from October will be announced on Aug.
26.
Forecasting group Cornwall Insight estimates that average
British annual bills for gas and electricity will jump to 3,582
pounds ($4,311) in October and 4,266 pounds in January. Earlier
this year, the price cap was 1,277 pounds.
The government is facing growing calls to provide more
support to households struggling with energy bills, but Prime
Minister Boris Johnson has said he will leave major fiscal
decisions to the new prime minister.
The Conservative Party leadership contest between Foreign
Secretary Liz Truss and former finance minister Rishi Sunak runs
until Sept. 5.
Truss has said she would apply a temporary moratorium on
environmental and social levies added to consumers' electricity
bills.
Sunak has said he is in no doubt more support will be needed
to help households through the winter, and he would act as soon
as it is confirmed how much bills would be increasing by.
In May the government set out a 15 billion pound support
package to help households. Every household will receive a 400
pound credit to their energy bills from October.
More than 8 million low-income households receiving state
benefits are also being given a further one-off 650 pound
payment, with additional help for pensioners and disabled
people.
BULGARIA
Bulgaria has introduced a discount of 0.25 levs per litre of
petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas and methane from July
until the end of the year for households and scrapped excise
duties on natural gas, electricity and methane.
The country, a net electricity exporter, has also kept
regulated prices for electricity for households at bay, allowing
only an average 3.4% annual increase as of July.
DENMARK
In June, Danish lawmakers agreed a cash handout to the
elderly and other measures totalling 3.1 billion Danish crowns
($439 million) to cushion the impact of soaring inflation and
high energy prices, including a cut to a power price levy.
Danish lawmakers had previously agreed on subsidies worth 2
billion Danish crowns ($288 million) to be paid to some 419,000
households hard hit by rising energy bills.
EUROPEAN COMMISION
European Union countries are largely responsible for
national energy policies, and EU rules allow them to take
emergency measures to protect consumers from higher costs.
The EU in July asked its member states to reduce gas demand
voluntarily by 15% this winter, with mandatory cuts possible.
The bloc also aims to refill storage to 80% of capacity by
Nov. 1.
FRANCE
France has committed to capping an increase in regulated
electricity costs at 4%. To help do this the government has
ordered utility EDF, which is 80% state owned, to sell
more cheap nuclear power to rivals.
New measures announced since the Ukraine crisis - such as
helping companies with the cost of higher gas and power bills -
bring the total cost of the government package to 25 billion-26
billion euros ($27 billion), Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire
said.
French energy regulator CRE said last month it was proposing
a 3.89% increase in regulated electricity sales tariffs (TRVE).
The government has the ability to oppose the regulator's
proposed rate hike and set new tariffs at a lower level or
reject them outright.
GERMANY
German workers and families will receive extra cash, cheaper
petrol and cut-price public transport tickets.
Workers who pay income tax will receive a one-off energy
price allowance of 300 euros. Families will receive a one-time
bonus of 100 euros per child, which doubles for those on low
incomes.
Over the next few years, some 12 billion-13 billion euros
per year will be allocated to subsidise renovations to old
buildings.
However, German households will have to pay almost 500 euros
($510) more a year for gas after a levy was set to help
utilities cover the cost of replacing Russian supplies.
The levy, introduced to help Uniper and other
importers cope with soaring prices, will be imposed from Oct. 1
to April 2024.
GREECE
Greece has spent about 7 billion euros on power subsidies
and other measures since September.
Subsidies, which will be incorporated into power bills, will
come in at about 1.136 billion euros in August and absorb up to
90% of the rise in monthly power bills for households and 80% of
the rise for small and medium-sized firms.
Greece has imposed a cap on payments to power producers to
reflect their real production costs, effectively scrapping a
surcharge on electricity bills, with proceeds earmarked to help
it finance power subsidies.
HUNGARY
Hungary has capped retail fuel prices at 480 forints
($1.23) per litre since November, well below current market
prices. The measure led to such an increase in demand that the
government was forced to curb eligibility for the scheme.
Sharp rises in gas and electricity prices have also forced
Hungary's government to curtail a years-long cap on retail
utility bills, setting the limit at national average consumption
levels, with market prices applying above that.
Hungary has also imposed an export ban on fuels and recently
loosened logging regulations to meet increased demand for solid
fuels such as firewood.
ITALY
The country in early August approved an around 17 billion
euro aid package to help shield firms and families from surging
energy costs and rising consumer prices.
That comes on top of some 35 billion euros budgeted since
January to soften the impact of sky-high electricity, gas and
petrol costs.
Under the package, Rome extended to the fourth quarter
existing measures aimed at cutting electricity and gas bills for
low-income families as well as reducing so-called "system-cost"
levies.
A cut in excise duties on fuel at the pump scheduled to
expire on Aug. 21 is set to be extended to Sept. 20.
Rome is also considering preventing energy companies from
making unilateral changes to electricity and gas supply
contracts until April 2023, according to draft measures approved
by the government in early August.
NETHERLANDS
The Netherlands has cut energy taxes for its 8 million
households.
NORWAY
Norway has been subsidising household electricity bills
since December and currently covers 80% of the portion of power
bills above a certain rate. This is due to increase to 90% from
September, with the scheme to remain in place until at least
March 2023.
POLAND
Poland has announced tax cuts on energy, petrol and basic
food items, as well as cash handouts for households. It has also
extended regulated gas prices for households and institutions
like schools and hospitals until 2027.
The government in July agreed a one-off payment of 3,000
zlotys ($648) to households to help cover the rising cost of
coal. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said the total cost
of curbing energy prices in Poland will reach around 50 billion
zlotys.
ROMANIA
Romania's coalition government has implemented a scheme
capping gas and electricity bills for households and other users
up to certain monthly consumption levels, and compensating
energy suppliers for the difference. The scheme is due to be in
place until March 2023.
Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca estimated in February
the support scheme will cost around 14.5 billion lei ($3.27
billion), but analysts now expect it to exceed 10 billion
euros.
The leftist Social Democrats, parliament's biggest party and
a part of the governing coalition, support replacing the scheme
with regulated prices.
SPAIN
Spain has started to temporarily subsidise fossil fuel
plants' power costs in a bid to bring down high prices in the
short term. The system is due to be in place until May 31, 2023.
It has also cut taxes to reduce consumer bills, and
announced 16 billion euros in direct aid and soft loans to help
companies and households weather energy prices.
SWEDEN
Sweden has set aside 6 billion Swedish crowns ($605 million)
to compensate households worst hit by the surge in electricity
prices.
(Reporting By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Canan Sevgili, Francesca
Landini, Tsvetelia Tsolova, Gergely Szakacs, Alan Charlish,
Stine Jacobsen, Ingrid Melander, Luiza Ili, Nora Buli, Susanna
Twidale, Kylie MacLellan, Forrest Crellin, Isla Binnie, Kate
Abnett, Joseph Nasr, Robert Muller, Giuseppe Fonte, Benjamin
Mallet, Stine Jacobsen, Angeliki Koutantou, Anna Koper, Alan
Charlish; Editing by Aurora Ellis, Susan Fenton, David Evans and
Jan Harvey)