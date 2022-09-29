Factbox-Five facts about EDF's new CEO, Luc Remont

Remont, currently a senior executive at power equipment maker Schneider Electric, will replace Jean-Bernard Levy at the helm of the nuclear power group, which is in the process of being nationalised.

Here are five facts about Remont.

*Remont, 53, began his career in 1993 as an engineer at the French Defence Procurement Agency, before joining the French economy ministry in 1996.

*He was deputy chief of staff under finance ministers Nicolas Sarkozy and Thierry Breton.

*Remont left the public sector in 2007 to work at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he became director of the Corporate and Investment Bank in France in 2009.

*In 2014, he joined Schneider Electric, becoming its executive vice president in charge of international operations three years later.

*A graduate of the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique, he hold an engineering degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Techniques Avancees. He is a fan of sailing, an army reservist and father of four children.

